Scotland's papers: Afghanistan airlift and Black Watch soldiers move in

Scotland's papers: Afghanistan airlift and Black Watch soldiers move inPublished3 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe evacuation of Kabul is “down to hours, not weeks” according to UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on the front page of The Scotsman. The paper reports that 200 soldiers from 3 Scots the Black Watch are set for deployment to Kabul as the withdrawal deadline nears.image captionScotland’s front pages are dominated by events in Afghanistan - and the US decision to withdraw its military from the country on 31 August. The Daily Express writes that the Taliban has warned there will be "consequences" if international forces remain in the country.image captionThe Times carries a photo of a British soldier welcoming a young Afghan boy on to an evacuation flight. It reports that the UK is “increasingly resigned” to having to conclude its rescue operations at Kabul airport by the end of the week.image captionThe Daily Telegraph reports that an Afghan citizen on a no-fly watchlist arrived in the UK on one of the evacuation flights. He was flagged as a potential threat to national security - although was later released after undergoing checks.image captionThe Daily Mail carries on the same story - saying the person was cleared to board the RAF plane before checks in mid-air revealed they were barred. The incident is a sign of the challenges facing British forces at Kabul, it writes.image captionUS President Joe Biden is coming under mounting pressure to extend the US departure, writes the Metro, as Taliban leaders have issued an “ultimatum” for Western forces to leave the country.image captionThe i newspaper reports the UK and US are on a "collision course" with the Taliban. It says Britain does not want to set a date for the last RAF flight out of Kabul and will attempt to negotiate with the new regime to avoid conflict.image captionAway from the situation in Afghanistan, The Herald reports that tech giants have been criticised as cases of online grooming in Scotland have risen 80% in five years. The children’s charity NSPCC Scotland says the scale of abuse could be higher, as many cases go unreported.image captionThe National reports that The SNP have called on Douglas Ross to speak out after claims Boris Johnson has broken the ministerial code - accused of using taxpayers' cash to campaign in the Hartlepool by-election.image captionThe Press and Journal reports that 100 Black Watch soldiers have left Fort George in the Highlands for Afghanistan. It writes that the troops could play a “key role” in UK evacuation efforts.image captionA man has been jailed for life for murdering a 97-year-old woman at her home in Kinglassie, Fife, The Courier reports. It says a judge described Sandeep Patel’s crime as “wicked beyond description”, after he befriended the woman to steal her savings.image captionA mugger riding a mobility scooter targeted a pensioner outside a supermarket in Aberdeen, the Evening Express writes. The paper says the “scooter riding lout” demanded £10 then grabbed hold of the 72-year-old’s bank card.image captionThe Glasgow Times writes that Rangers has issued bans to fans seen in a video chanting a racist song about Celtic's Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi.image captionThe Evening Telegraph front page carries photos of school dinners from Tayside, and writes that a Dundee mum believes “portions are small, quality is poor and menus are misleading”.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News reports that hospital car parking charges are set to end, as negotiations are progressing for the Scottish government to take over the site at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.image captionThe Daily Star’s front page suggests a Cambridge museum has “lost its marbles” by highlighting the absence of diversity in its display of Roman and Greek sculptures.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.