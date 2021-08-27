Covid in Scotland: Secondary pupils should get jab, says teachers' union
- Published
All secondary school pupils should be vaccinated amid concerns that case numbers among young people are set to spike, a teachers' union has said.
More than a third of Scotland's coronavirus cases are being detected in people under the age of 19.
Cases in the 12-15 group are expected to rise sharply after pupils returned to classrooms earlier this month.
That has led to calls for an extension of mitigations - including jabs for younger teenagers.
NHS organisations in England have been told to prepare for a possible extension of the Covid vaccination programme to all 12 to 15-year-olds.
Scottish ministers have so far said no decision on extending the programme has been made.
However, the Scottish Secondary Teachers Association said the move should be brought in help avoid the possibility of a return to lockdowns.
Its general secretary, Seamus Searson, told BBC' Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme that schools should go further than government guidance over safety measures.
Staggered starts
He said: "Some of the things that we were doing prior to the summer - having staggered starts and trying to isolate children so the opportunities for mingling would be reduced - those sorts of things would help.
"On 12 to 15-year-olds (being vaccinated), I think we need to be moving in that direction. To keep everybody safe, we need to make sure everybody is vaccinated."
Mr Searson pointed to other countries including Ireland announcing that younger teenagers would be vaccinated in the coming weeks.
He said further measures beyond wearing face masks were required in Scotland to prevent schools from acting like "they can go back to normal".
He said: "We don't want people to get complacent and think the thing is over. We've got a lot of work still to do.
"Trying to restrict the movement of children between year groups is a no-brainer, as far as I'm concerned.
"We need to have a consistent message, regardless of what part of the country you are looking at, to make sure everybody is following the rules and everybody understands the rules."
Home schooling
Highland Council has already said there has been an "exponential increase" in cases since pupils returned from the summer break.
A third of all Highlands schools have been affected by Covid, with "a significant number of year groups self-isolating".
In total, more than 1,000 cases of Covid were recorded across Highland last week - the highest figure since the start of the pandemic.
The council's education chairman, John Finlayson, said the rise in case numbers among pupils had been expected following the start of the new school term.
But he warned that extending mitigations - including a return to home schooling - would have to be considered if the numbers kept rising so sharply.
Mr Finlayson told Good Morning Scotland: "It's never off the table and is actually ongoing.
"Remote learning and online learning is working very successfully across Scotland, and particularly so in Highland.
"We had the previous experience so we've got back-up plans in place."