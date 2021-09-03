BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland: 27 August - 3 September

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 27 August and 3 September.

image sourceLiz Ross
image captionEasily spotted: A cold ladybird covered in dew captured on an early morning walk in Tentsmuir forest, Fife, by Liz Ross.
image sourceIan Dudgeon
image captionFun guy: A "bumper year" for mushrooms near Culbo on the Black Isle, spotted by Ian Dudgeon.
image sourceCarol Christiansen
image captionEpic outline: "From Foula's northern cliff edge above the Atlantic, the island's highest peak Da Sneug ... and in the distance Hamnafield," says Carol Christiansen.
image sourceCraig Smith
image captionTo the fore: Golfers in North Berwick at sunset captured from West Bay beach in this image from Craig Smith.
image sourceMark Reynolds
image captionStanding tall: "The world famous Glenfinnan Monument in all its glory," says Mark Reynolds.
image sourceScott Torbett
image captionFeeling peckish: "Hungry Laird and Ellis thinking hurry, hurry at the Wee Hurrie in Troon," says dad Scott Torbett.
image sourceKEVIN CARR
image captionClear view: A beautiful sunrise on a quiet Portobello beach, from Kevin Carr.
image sourceDuncan Murdoch
image captionField of vision: Duncan Murdoch captured this view of harvest time at West Pilmore Farm, Invergowrie, looking across to the Tay.
image sourceZoe Alston
image captionMane attraction: "These are some very cheeky ponies on top of Traprain Law in East Lothian," says Zoe Alston. "One even tried to eat our lunch!"
image sourceTom Neilson
image captionHowzat? Tom Neilson took this shot while walking through the Meadows in Edinburgh.
image sourceLindsay Munro
image captionStill waters: The Laggan dam, Spean Bridge in the Highlands, from Lindsay Munro.
image sourceLorraine Allen
image captionLorraine Allen, who is originally from Scotland but now lives in East Yorkshire, took this snap of her Border Terrier Erik at Braemar showground. "He was intrigued after other members of our human family had a go so we thought he should join in," she said.
image sourceNeil Brown
image captionHello there: "Thought this was a nice picture of two Highland cattle staring at each other on a misty morning," says Neil Brown.
image sourceGosia Tyma McCallum
image captionSee for miles: A bench stop for lunch on a hike to the Devil's Beef Tub from Moffat for Gosia Tyma McCallum.
image sourceStuart Collinson
image captionOpen plan: An old building at St Magnus Bay, Shetland, by Stuart Collinson.
image sourceLinda Armstrong
image captionNature wins: Linda Armstrong took this image on the outskirts of Cairneyhill on the Fife Pilgrim Way.
image sourceEddie McMaihin
image captionPicture perfect: Eddie McMaihin captured the Japanese Gardens at Dollar on a sunny day.
image sourceDavid Sykes
image captionMilk race: "Curious cows after riding through their field on the Isle of Bute," says David Sykes.
image sourceChris Thomson
image captionStriking sky: Taken in Orkney just outside of Kirkwall in the garden of the holiday house where Chris Thomson was staying.
image sourceJen Low
image captionHigh spot: "The tower on the top of Kinpurnie Hill, in the Sidlaws north of Dundee was apparently an observatory," says Jen Low.
image sourceValerie Pegler
image captionWait for me: A cygnet battling to keep up with the family on the Forth and Clyde canal in this picture from Valerie Pegler.
image sourceJulie Bagwell
image captionWorth the effort: The view from the top of Bracara Brae, Loch Morar during an evening bike ride from Bunacaimb for Julie Bagwell.
image sourceJanina Dolny
image captionColourful scene: A peace cranes installation at St John's Church Edinburgh, as part of the Just Festival 2021, snapped by Janina Dolny.
image sourceSue Watson
image captionTotal relaxation: Sue Watson sent in this image of a cat soaking up the September sun.
image sourceDavid Carr
image captionCalm sea: A beautiful day at Portpatrick harbour captured in all its glory by David Carr.
image sourceDavid Granger
image captionDay trip: David Granger and wife Carole went to Fort William and drove round to Corpach to see the shipwreck.
image sourceCurtis Welsh
image captionLong hours: Late-night working at Longnewton Farm by St Boswells in the Scottish Borders, from Curtis Welsh.
image sourceJane Sayliss
image captionSupper time: Jayne Sayliss saw this wild sea otter in the bay at Laide Wester Ross with a freshly-caught crab.
image sourceNigel Heath
image captionRush hour: Stromness after nightfall on a "calm evening", says Nigel Heath.
image sourceWalter Baxter
image captionDog delight: "Tess and Skye were having fun chasing a ball at the Loch of the Lowes in the Scottish Borders," says Walter Baxter.
image sourceJacki Gordon
image captionAye aye! An unusual angle on this gannet chick, snapped on Bass Rock by Jacki Gordon.
image sourceDerek McRonald
image captionAmazing vista: Derek McRonald took this picture at 8am at the top of Ben Nevis on a rare clear day.
image sourceIan Barnes
image captionSpecial scene: A mirror image cast on the Lake of Menteith with the Port of Menteith Church reflected on the calm waters, from Ian Barnes.

