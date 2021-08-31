Record 400,000 on waiting lists for NHS treatment
A record high of almost 400,000 people were waiting to see an NHS specialist after being referred for treatment at the end of June, new figures show.
The Public Health Scotland statistics show that there was a growth in the NHS activity in the three months to the end of June.
But the number of patients seen was still well down on the 2019 average.
Almost half of the people on the list had been waiting longer than the 12 weeks.
One in 12 has been waiting for more than a year.
The statistics show:
- 286,707 patients were seen by specialists across NHS Scotland in the three months to the end of June
- This was a 10.8% increase on the previous quarter
- But the figure for June 2021 was 22% lower than the quarterly average during 2019, prior to the Covid pandemic
- At 30 June 2021, 396,771 were waiting to be seen.
- This is 48.4% (+129,489) higher than at 30 June 2020 when the list size was abnormally low, partly due to a significant drop in referrals
- The June 2021 figure is 28.5% (+87,884) higher than the average for 2019
- Of those waiting, 53.1% had been waiting 12 weeks or less - markedly down on the 73.4% average reported in 2019
- The number waiting more than a year has decreased to 8.8% (35,016)
- But the number waiting 33-51 weeks increased to 10.8% (15,285)
Mick's three year wait for knee replacements
Mick Moloney needs two knee replacements. He says he has been waiting for three years and feels "a bit forgotten".
The 64-year-old from Boyndie, Aberdeenshire, used to be very active - but everything has "come to a standstill".
"I did lots of gardening, I was a very keen dog walker, maybe 10 miles a day, just generally always on the go.
"The dog walking has stopped, the gardening is much more limited, you can't just go at it all day long.
"My life has just been changed dramatically. You plan around pain."
The pain makes sleeping difficult, so Mick wakes up tired.
"It changes your life completely," he adds.
"It's a constant ache. You end up walking badly. It's a complete nightmare.
"I know Covid has taken over the world, but there's me and many thousands like me just going backwards."
This is not simply about clearing the backlog of work Covid has created, it reflects the strain the NHS is under dealing with what is happening now.
Covid patients may be fewer in number but they still take up beds that could be used to treat other conditions. Staff have to be redeployed, and wards closed to new admissions, and it only takes a few off sick or isolating for a whole day of cataract operations or hip replacements to be cancelled.
Health boards are limping on, doing what they can but the reality is that hospitals are struggling to cope with demand and non-urgent treatments are the first to give.
Every one of these 400,000 people on waiting lists can become sicker, may develop complications, or require additional support. Every delay in starting their treatment will put an even greater burden on the NHS.