Scotland's papers: 'Fury' as US leaves Kabul and water shortage fears

Scotland's papers: 'Fury' as US leaves Kabul and water shortage fearsPublished14 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionMany of the front pages focus on Afghanistan, as the final flights carrying US troops leave Kabul. The Metro says gunfire was heard across the Afghan capital as the US ended their 20-year presence in the country, with reports suggesting the shots were in celebration.image captionThere is an atmosphere of "fury and fear", according to the i, which says tens of thousands of people who worked for the West were left behind, despite evacuation efforts. Meanwhile, the US is considering drone strikes to destroy military hardware now in Taliban hands, the paper reports.image captionThe UK could also launch air strikes in Afghanistan, according to The Telegraph, which says the RAF is prepared to target the Islamic State group in the country. The head of the RAF, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston tells the paper the UK has to "play a global role in the global coalition to defeat Daesh, whether it strikes, or whether it's moving troops or equipment into a particular country".image caption"We're in charge now", is the headline for the Scottish Sun alongside a picture of Taliban militants posing with their weapons behind a UK police helmet and US state trooper's hat. The paper says the "chillingly symbolic" photo was taken in the former British police training headquarters in Kabul.image captionThe Times has a picture of two of the children said to be among those killed in a US drone strike targeting a suicide bomber in Kabul. In its lead story, the paper reports on a leak of Pentagon notes suggesting the US kept open a gate at Kabul airport, despite the risk of a terror attack, to help the British evacuation. But the leak has prompted a backlash from UK government sources and Tory MPs, who have accused Washington of trying to "shift the blame" for the deadly bombing at the airport last week.image captionPeople in Scotland have been urged to use water "efficiently" in order to stave off a potential shortage, according to The Herald. The paper says some parts of Scotland have experienced the driest summer in 160 years with reservoir storage levels at 66% - the lowest for the time of year since 2003.image captionThe Scotsman leads with a warning from the hospitality sector about a "major collapse" of venues if another lockdown is imposed. The paper says national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch said the Scottish government could "switch off" sections of society if Covid cases continued to rise.image captionLord Foulkes has told the Chancellor that abandoning a pension guarantee which is expected to rise to 8.8%, would be a "double cross", reports the Scottish Daily Express.image captionThe National leads with the co-leaders of the Scottish Greens being appointed junior ministerial roles in Nicola Sturgeon's government under the SNP-Green power-sharing deal. Patrick Harvie will focus on zero carbon buildings and active travel, while Lorna Slater will be minister for green skills and the circular economy.image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail reports that disposable nappies could be taxed to encourage parents to switch to green alternatives. A Whitehall source tells the paper that nappies are the next single-use plastic item the government is looking at targeting - but an outright ban would be "too tough for parents", so a form of tax is being considered instead.image captionA man who was murdered in the north of Glasgow walked towards his killer while delivering insults just before he was fatally wounded, reports the Daily Record.image captionThe Glasgow Times leads with an MSP's call for a summit to tackle anti-Irish racism after footage appeared to show Rangers supporters singing a sectarian song before Sunday's Old Firm game. Police inquiries are continuing to identify those involved and Rangers said the club "condemns all forms of racism, sectarianism and discrimination".image captionThe Press & Journal leads with an "emotive" plea from emergency service workers who are attempting to cut fatal accidents on the A96. One ambulance technician told the paper colleagues were "sick and fed up" of seeing young people "mangled" in wreckages.image captionThe Courier leads with a sheriff ruling that psychiatric doctors were not to blame in the case of a man in Broughty Ferry who fatally stabbed his friend and claimed the devil told him to.image captionThe Evening Telegraph leads with the story of a man who claimed he was dying so his friends would run "errands" for him.image captionResidents in Edinburgh's New Town have launched a £10,000 crowd-funding campaign to pay for potential legal action over plans to install communal "bin hubs" every 100 metres on historic streets, reports the Edinburgh Evening News.image captionThe Evening Express calls recent overnight closures of post offices a "stealth attack" which "strike at the heart of communities".image captionThe Daily Star of Scotland has a story about pigeons hampering Elon Musk's new £7.25bn broadband service. 