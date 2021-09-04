Scotland's papers: Chaos around over-12s jabs and Arthur's Seat horror

Scotland's papers: Chaos around over-12s jabs and Arthur's Seat horrorPublished50 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionSeveral Scottish papers lead with Friday's developments on the vaccination of 12-15-year-olds. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) decided against recommending it but said the chief medical officers of the four home nations could decide it was in the greater interest to go ahead. "In the balance" is how the Scotsman describes the situation as it reports the number of Scots infected with Covid doubled in a week.image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail calls it "chaos over jabs for kids", reporting that UK health secretary Sajid Javid has told Prof Whitty to consider the "non-health benefits", including the potential to reduce disruption to children's education. The paper notes that there remains uncertainty for schools and parents as millions of children return to class for the start of the autumn term. It asks: "What will parents think?"image captionUK chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty is "under pressure" to green light the jabs for 12-15s, according to the i newspaper. The paper says the JCVI is under fire from ministers, scientists and school leaders after refusing to back the jab for that demographic and "passing the buck" to Prof Whitty. It adds that Mr Javid has told the chief medical officer to "consider the matter from a broader perspective".Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.