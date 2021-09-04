Covid in Scotland: 'Frustration' over delay to jabs for 12-15s
An NHS public health expert has said the delay in a decision on vaccinating young teenagers is "frustrating".
On Friday, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) did not, as anticipated, recommend jabs for 12 to 15-year-olds.
Instead, it put responsibility onto chief medical officers to consider the benefits of extending the rollout.
Jillian Evans, from NHS Grampian, said going ahead would help prevent transmission of the virus.
The board's head of health intelligence also said it would protect children from long Covid.
Speaking on BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme, she said: "We know that the JCVI's decision is predominantly based on the individual benefits and risks to a child, and not considering some of the wider impacts, and that's what the chief medical officers will do.
"The thing about this is, it's frustrating because it just builds in further delay in a decision that we've already been pushing for, so it delays things a little bit further.
"Although I'm absolutely certain that there'll be a lot of activity going on right now and in the days ahead so we can get to a decision as quickly as possible."
She said that although the risk of long Covid in children was deemed to be small, much was still unknown about the illness.
Ms Evans added: "You might pick up this news and think the JCVI has said no.
"They haven't said no - what they've said is on the balance of marginal benefits of vaccination against the risk of severe disease we're saying no, but we're leaving it open for you to consider other wider considerations.
"So people might get confused by that."
Scotland is currently experiencing a surge in Covid infections.
One in 75 people are believed to have had the Covid-19 virus last week, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
This was a big increase from the previous week's estimate of one in every 140 people.
Scotland reported 6,711 new cases on Friday and 10 further deaths of people who had previously tested positive for the virus.
Soaring cases
The reopening of schools is believed to have contributed to soaring cases.
It had been hoped vaccinating younger children would go ahead to help reduce disruption in schools and help keep infection rates down as winter approaches.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said on several occasions that if the JCVI recommended the use of the vaccine for children over the age of 12, the country would "move as quickly as possible to implement the advice".
She told MSPs: "Vaccination may well be an important way of giving children greater protection, minimising any further disruption to schooling, and further reducing community transmission of the virus."
While the JCVI refused to give the go-ahead, it said wider issues could be considered, including the impact on education and protecting the whole population.
Up until now, the advice of JCVI with regard to which groups should get the Covid jab has been followed across the UK.
Chief medical officers (CMOs) from around the UK are now considering these impacts and will report in the coming days.
On Friday, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said he had joined his counterparts around the four nations in order to ask for more advice.
He tweeted: "I thank JCVI for advice in relation to vaccinating 12-15yr olds.
"I have spoken to other Health Ministers across UK & we have asked our respective CMOs to rapidly explore wider educational & societal impacts in relation to vaccinating 12-15yr olds - as per JCVI's suggestion."
'Four-country decision'
Scotland's national clinical director said there was "absolutely still a chance" that healthy children aged 12 to15 could get Covid-19 vaccines.
Prof Jason Leitch called the JCVI's position "fairly neutral".
He said: "They haven't come down and said do or don't do it - they said we're not recommending it yet - we're going to keep looking.
"There absolutely could be a decision to roll out vaccination for 12 to 15-year-olds. The final decision will be with ministers and I would have thought that would be a four-country decision."
The JCVI's decision focused squarely on the benefits of vaccination to children themselves - not on how it helps other people.
Children's risk from Covid is not zero but the chances of them becoming seriously ill from the virus are small. Deaths among healthy children are extremely rare - most of those who have died had life-limiting health conditions.
That means there needs to be a clear and obvious advantage to giving them a jab.
Many countries have already started vaccinating all teenagers and 12-year-olds, including the US, France, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands and Ireland.