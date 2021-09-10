BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland: 3 - 10 September

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 3 and 10 September.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

image source, Raymond McMillan
image captionNut today: Raymond McMillan caught this scene in the woodland adjacent to his garden in Tomatin. He said: 'The squirrel was a bit possessive so the chaffinch stayed for only a few seconds.'
image source, Nick Hocking
image captionHillbilly: Nick Hocking said he took this picture while scrambling along the Anonach Eagach ridge in Glencoe on a fantastic day.
image source, William Brown
image captionPier into the darkness: William Brown enjoyed the night time at Oban Harbour.
image source, Jim Boyd
image captionBusy bee: Jim Boyd took this pic in his garden in Arrochar.
image source, Kirsty Cleland
image captionThanks a bunch to Kirsty Cleland who sent in this colourful picture of flowers in Skipness looking across to the Isle of Arran.
image source, Neil McRobie
image captionBridge the light fantastic: Neil McRobie said it was a cloudy but warm morning at South Queensferry.
image source, Angus Moyse
image captionAnimated: Angus Moyse took this picture of his friend Annie Mac queuing at the Dens Road market in Dundee.
image source, Jeana Anderson
image captionJeana Anderson caught the last of the light in Dunfermline, Fife.
image source, Liz Meyer
image captionPost uplift: Liz Meyer caught this post van being loaded onto the Graemsay Ferry at Stromness while on holiday in Orkney.
image source, Helen Sadie
image captionThis picture gives me butterflies: Helen Sadie said this Common Blue Butterfly was basking on the banks of the Clyde in Helensburgh.
image source, Emma Flack
image captionStag party: Emma Flack's view from her window of Loch Kishorn.
image source, Mike More
image captionI cirrusly love this picture: Mike More said he saw this amazing cloud inversion heading over the Forcan Ridge at sunrise.
image source, Colin Martin
image captionWheelie nice scene: Colin Martin enjoyed his cycle ride to Benglass on the Isle of Skye.
image source, John McGuinness
image captionJohn McGuinness said this swan was carefully picking his way through the green algae at Lochore Meadows Country Park in Fife.
image source, Anne Cameron
image captionRock n' roll: Anne Cameron was looking at the Bass Rock, from the East Lothian coast just outside North Berwick.
image source, Richard Tod
image captionLooking from Ornsey on Skye directly toward Loch Hourn in Knoydart.
image source, John Ireland
image captionNo train no gain: John Ireland loved seeing this Jacobite steam train passing through Corpach in Fort William.
image source, Robin Blythe
image captionCatch of the day: Robin Blythe found this TomPot Blenny when diving Trail Island at Wee Cumbrae on the Clyde.
image source, Mirren Sneddon
image captionFlower power: Mirren Sneddon photographed her son wandering through the field of hope sunflower maze at Ardross farm near Elie.
image source, Simon Dunsmore
image captionForest reclaims house: Simon Dunsmore took this picture of Dunmore House near Falkirk saying he thought it was spooky.
image source, Carole Graham
image captionNo strings attached: Carole Graham enjoyed seeing this giant puppet of Storm, goddess of the sea, at Anstruther Harbour Festival.
image source, Katy Anderson
image captionOther worldly: Katy Anderson said she thought this jellyfish on Ayr beach looked like a UFO.
image source, Elizabeth Scott
image captionEagle-eyed: Elizabeth Scott took this photo of a white-tailed eagle perched on a rocky island while on a boat trip from Port Ellen, Islay.
image source, Nicola Sutherland
image captionHorsing around: Nicola Sutherland said her daughter Murren enjoyed getting a kiss from one of the horses at the Riding School for the disabled in West Lothian.
image source, Ian Marshall
image captionThistle cheer you up: Ian Marshall said this unusual artichoke flower in his St Andrews garden took him completely by surprise.
image source, Ann McMillan
image captionGo with the flow-er: Ann McMillan took this shot looking up to Edinburgh Castle after browsing the markets in the Grassmarket.
image source, Jib Cameron
image captionJib Cameron spent the most incredible day on the banks of Loch Vaa.
image source, Mark Ewing
image captionBalancing act: Mark Ewing managed to catch a wonder of nature as this crane fly (daddy long legs) emerged at Comrie golf course.
image source, Clare Smart
image captionWinging it: Clare Smart caught this rare shot of an owl while in Skye for her son's wedding.
image source, Craig Bradshaw
image captionSun down: Craig Bradshaw enjoyed the sunset at Ailsa Craig in the south west of Scotland.
image source, John Brown
image captionAre you robin my name? A robin in John Brown's shot of Dunrobin Castle.
image source, Eric Brawley
image captionAerial view: Eric Brawley wondered if this was a fantastic or sad picture of a derelict Haghill Primary school in Glasgow.
image source, Mary Meldrum
image captionRed sky at night: Mary Meldrum could not believe how beautiful Oban harbour looked in the evening light.
image source, Britta Schmitz
image captionMoove over: The Highland Cow got in the way of Britta Schmitz's shot of Iona Abbey.
image source, Arthur Campbell
image captionWave goodbye: Arthur Campbell was looking at the Isles of Eigg and Rum from a sunset cruise boat
image source, William Brown
image captionPeak a boo: William Brown caught the early morning in Bonawe near Oban.
image source, Bill Wright
image captionWhale hello there: Bill Wright said he was approached by this very curious Minke whale while on a boat trip off the Isle of Mull.
image source, John Young
image captionRed Sea: John Young captured this view looking from Glenbarr as the sun went down over Islay from the shoreline.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

Related Topics