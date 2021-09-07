Scotland's papers: Covid-style flu tests and police officer gun plea

Scotland's papers: Covid-style flu tests and police officer gun pleaPublished11 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Daily Record leads with the results of a survey of Police Scotland officers which suggests 53% rank a handgun in the top five items of protective equipment they would like to have.image captionCalls for improved ways of diagnosing the flu make the front page of The Herald. Retired academic Prof Hugh Pennington says the PCR testing used for detecting Covid should be used for spotting cases of the flu amid fears the virus will be rampant this winter.image captionThe Scotsman reports there may be a "hint of a plateau" in Covid cases in Scotland, according to Imperial College's Professor Neil Ferguson, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies. The suggestion comes despite record levels of Covid north of the border.image captionNicola Sturgeon setting out the Scottish government's plans for the year to come at Holyrood makes a number of the front pages. The National reports there are "plans for a brighter future" in the "programme for government" of upcoming legislation.image captionA different take on the programme for government comes in the Daily Express, which carries pleas to ignore the "Green extremists". This is because the plans are likely to include new bills supporting the key themes of the SNP's power-sharing deal with the Greens.image captionThe ongoing row about how to fund social care makes a number of the front pages. The Metro reports claims that plans to increase National Insurance to pay for care costs would be "like a new poll tax".image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail says any National Insurance hike would be especially bad for Scotland given rates of income tax are higher than in other parts of the UK for some earners.image captionThe Daily Telegraph says Boris Johnson will make a "manifesto-breaking" announcement on social care with the increase in National Insurance expected to be used to generate more than £10bn for the NHS.image captionThe Times leads on Home Secretary Priti Patel threatening to withhold millions of pounds promised to the French to block migrant crossings after it says a record number of people were estimated to have landed on Monday.image captionFurther tributes to the Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, who died from cancer, make the front page of The Sun.image captionA domestic abuse victim pleading for her attacker not to be spared jail by the appeal courts makes the front page of the Edinburgh Evening News.image captionThe Glasgow Times leads with plans to build 1,700 homes in the city's St Enoch shopping centre.image captionA vandalism attack on volunteer-run toilets in Findhorn is the lead issue covered on the front page of the Press and Journal.image captionParents' objections to fizzy drinks being available in schools makes the front page of the Aberdeen Evening Express.image captionA teacher who was caught drink driving is the lead story in the Dundee Evening Telegraph.image captionThe Courier carries tributes to a popular Carnoustie golfer who died suddenly at the age of 68.image sourceStarimage captionA shortage of fireworks coming to the UK from China makes the front page of the Daily Star.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.