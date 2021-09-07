John Swinney self-isolates after Covid contact
- Published
John Swinney is self-isolating after being notified he is a close contact of someone with Covid.
In a tweet posted on Monday, the deputy first minister said he had booked a PCR test and was self-isolating pending the outcome of the test.
Mr Swinney thanked "all the contact tracers for their diligent work".
Last month, Nicola Sturgeon tested negative for Covid after being notified that she had been in close contact with someone with the virus.
The alert comes as Scotland is dealing with a surge in Covid cases.