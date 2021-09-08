Inmate, 20, dies at Polmont Young Offenders Institution
- Published
A 20-year-old inmate has died at Polmont Young Offenders Institution.
The Scottish Prison Service said Jack McKenzie died on Friday, 3 September. They have not revealed his cause of death.
He was remanded into custody earlier this year after appearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
Police Scotland and the Procurator Fiscal have been informed. A Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held in due course.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.