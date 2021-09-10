Scotland's papers: 'Anger' and 'disarray' over vaccine passports

Scotland's papers: 'Anger' and 'disarray' over vaccine passportsPublished8 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Herald reports that people in Scotland will need proof they have been fully vaccinated before they can enter nightclubs and many large events from 1 October. The vaccine passport plan was formally approved by Holyrood after the SNP and Greens voted in favour.image captionThe Scotsman reports that some businesses have complained of a lack of detail about how the scheme will work in practice. The proposals were opposed by the Conservatives, Labour and Liberal Democrats. But the government says the system would reduce the risk of transmission and help prevent venues from having to close again due to Covid.image source, The i paperimage captionThe i also reports on the vaccine passports' approval. The new rules mean people over the age of 18 in Scotland will need to show they have had both doses of the vaccine before they are allowed entry to nightclubs and adult entertainment venues; unseated indoor live events, with more than 500 people in the audience; unseated outdoor live events, with more than 4,000 people in the audience; and any event, of any nature, which has more than 10,000 people in attendance.image source, Scottish Daily Mailimage captionThe Scottish Daily Mail criticises the scheme, and says it's in "disarray". The paper reports that the government has not yet defined what counts as a nightclub. It also notes that businesses will have to pay for any costs they incur from running the scheme.image captionThe Scottish Daily Express warns of "crowd trouble" over the passport scheme - warning that there could be crowd disorder at football games.image source, The Press and Journalimage captionThe Press and Journal also reports on the introduction of vaccine passports, and raises the impact on football clubs. It reports that the Aberdeen team fear it will "cost the club dearly".image source, The Daily Telegraphimage captionSeveral papers consider the expected announcement on booster jabs, including the Daily Telegraph, which interviews Dame Sarah Gilbert, the professor who led the creation of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. She says it is unnecessary to give a third dose to most people because immunity is lasting well, and she urges the UK to direct spare doses to countries with low vaccination rates instead.image captionThe Times says booster jabs are expected to get the go-ahead early next week, however, after evidence showed they caused antibody levels to rise "several-fold". No final decision has been made on when the third doses will be given or who will get them, the paper adds, with some vaccine experts arguing for a six-month wait after the second dose in order to get a stronger response.image captionThe Scottish Sun reports that the comedian Janey Godley has been dropped from a Scottish government Covid campaign over "unacceptable" tweets. She admitted the tweets, from a number of years ago, had "terrible, horrific undertones" after they were published by several newspapers including the Sun.image captionThe Daily Record reports that the Red Cross has been drafted in for emergency aid as paramedics are left to queue up for hours outside Scotland's biggest hospital.image source, The Nationalimage captionThe National front page says SNP depute leader Keith Brown will open the SNP conference with an appeal to supporters to “reach out" for independence.image captionThe Evening Telegraph reports that a 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was found near his home in Dundee on Wednesday afternoon with serious injuries.image captionThe Courier reports that 150 jobs are coming to Arbroath as a seafood firm moves its Lanarkshire factory.image source, Glasgow Timesimage captionScotland must do more to break the cycle of violence by tackling the issue in the same way it has fought Covid-19, according to a specialist police force. The Scottish Violence Reduction Unit has called for a major public health push to drive down violence as it launches a new Glasgow pilot project. The Glasgow Times has spoken to a man who benefitted from the project.image captionAccording to the Evening Express, Covid passports could cost Aberdeen FC £1.5m as "huge number" of fans would want their money back.image captionThe safety of children in Edinburgh risks being compromised by a “lack of openness and transparency” at the city council, a senior councillor has warned.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.