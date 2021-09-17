BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland: 10 - 17 September

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 10 and 17 September.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

image source, Pardeep Chand
image captionJasmine Caulfield sent in husband Pardeep Chand's image of Glasgow's Barrowlands. Jasmine said: "The photo was taken at an Arab Strap gig. I think it perfectly represents the return of Glasgwegian nightlife post-lockdown and captures the atmosphere brilliantly. The sign looks like it is bursting out of the night."
image source, Linsey Wright
image captionLinsey Wright said: "My daughter Harriet delighted to finally be on her first trip to Edinburgh Zoo, postponed because of Covid."
image source, Craig Coventry
image captionCraig Coventry's picture of a sunset over North Berwick.
image source, Neil Brown
image captionAn image from Neil Brown's day exploring around the Isle of Arran.
image source, Derek Brown
image captionDerek Brown came across Star Wars' droids C-3PO and R2D2 on Orkney.
image source, Gosia Karczewska
image captionSunrise at Kyleakin, Skye, in a picture from Gosia Karczewska.
image source, Carole McCarthy
image captionCarole McCarthy, from Bishopbriggs, took this image of Highland cattle on Skye.
image source, Janina Dolny
image captionJanina Dolny said of this snap: "I was lucky enough to capture this picture of the sunset over the Forth Road Bridge and Queensferry Crossing while crossing the Forth Bridge on a fast-moving train."
image source, Ryan Hartley
image captionRyan Hartley's shot of the ferry MV Loch Seaforth arriving at Ullapool on a misty morning.
image source, Joanne MacAskill
image captionJoanne MacAskill took this image while on a trip to Skye. Joanne said: "The evening light was beautiful. Our dogs are called Mara and Millie and they are with my wife Evonne."
image source, Gordon Stewart
image captionThe abandoned Little Cumbrae lighthouse on the Firth of Clyde in a picture from Gordon Stewart, from Irvine.
image source, Bill Main
image captionBill Main, from Gourock, took his picture in Roseisle Forest, near Burghead. Bill said: "Conditions were very damp with webs draped from everything that grew."
image source, Fiona Daily
image captionFiona Daily's daughters Isla and Freya playing in the sea at Ayr while the sun set.
image source, Heather Powell
image captionWesties Martha, Mollie and Monty looking to see who is coming up the path in a picture from Heather Powell, from Lhanbryde.
image source, Kevin Davidge
image captionKevin Davidge took this shot on the West Highland Way. He said: "Even a particularly long, wet and arduous scrabble along the shore of Loch Lomond didn’t detract from its beauty. We were, however, delighted to reach the end and look back on what we’d achieved."
image source, Rhona Ferrier
image captionRhona Ferrier said she came across this "ropey-looking" figure overlooking Calgary Bay on Mull.
image source, Adam Smith
image captionA picture from Adam Smith's family holiday to Skye. Adam said: "We took a boat trip into the Sound of Rasaay to look for wildlife and came up trumps. Pods of dolphins playing around the boat including a mother and baby, and sea eagles as well."
image source, Dave Stewart
image captionDave Stewart said of his image: "The three wrecks of Salen, Mull, just as the drenching rain started."
image source, David Meikle
image captionDavid Meikle said of his image: "When clearing the dead leaves from our strawberry hanging baskets, I found two vine weevil. I only managed to photograph this one - the other was too quick."
image source, Judith Cruikshank
image captionJudith Cruikshank was impressed with the level of detail inside the Priory Doocot in Crail.
image source, Brian Scott
image captionBrian Scott, of Perth, said: "I had a great morning walk with Ellen in part of Scotland's rain forests at Reelig Glen with its amazing tall trees."
image source, Margaret Howie
image captionMargaret Howie, of Ayr, captured this kingfisher looking for its breakfast. She said: "I was walking along the seafront near Doonfoot in Ayr and spotted it sitting on the rocks at the mouth of the River Doon looking for fish in the early-morning sunlight."
image source, Cameron Pagan
image captionCameron Pagan's photograph from Craig Notman and Joanna Main's wedding in Gatehouse of Fleet. The bride's dad arranged for the couple's dog, Winnie, to make a surprise guest appearance. She was wearing socks to ensure any excited jumping did not ruin any outfits.
image source, Alana Willox
image captionAlana Willox' image from St Combs beach near Fraserburgh.
image source, Colin MacDougall
image captionSlains Castle by Cruden Bay in a picture taken by Colin MacDougall from East Linton.
image source, Stephen Lipton
image captionStephen Lipton, of Glasgow, sent in a selection of images from his adventures around Scotland, including this one of a gannet which he took from a boat just off Troup Head in Aberdeenshire.
image source, Jean McAllister
image captionJean McAllister, from Campbeltown, sent in this photo of a rainbow over Davaar Island while on a walk. She said: " Was definitely worth getting a bit wet."

