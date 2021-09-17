Scotland still has highest Covid infection rate in the UK
- Published
Scotland continues to have the highest level of coronavirus cases in the UK, according to the latest figures.
The latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) infection survey estimated about one in 45 had Covid in the week ending 11 September.
This was the second week in a row it has been at the highest level since estimates began a year ago.
The data showed the figure for England was one in 80 people, Wales was one in 60 and Northern Ireland was one in 75.
The figure for England was down on the previous week, as was Northern Ireland. The rate in Wales was up on the week before.
All figures are for people living in private households and exclude hospitals and care homes.
The Scottish figure is the equivalent of about 120,800 people.
Last week, Scotland's national clinical director, Prof Jason Leitch, responded to the record infection rates by saying the ONS survey corresponded to the peak of infection 10 to 14 days earlier.
However, the latest survey shows the rate at a slightly higher level.
Prof Leitch also said last week that the daily Covid numbers published by the Scottish government were "a real concern", having been stuck at 6,000 or 7,000 for a couple of weeks.
These figures have dropped slightly in the past week.
But the number of people in hospital went over 1,000 earlier this week, doubling in less than a fortnight.
The latest daily figures show 5,529 new cases in the past 24 hours.
There were 30 deaths reported and 87 people were in intensive care.