First witnesses at inquiry into Glasgow and Edinburgh hospitals
- Published
The first witnesses are due to give evidence to a public inquiry into safety at two Scottish hospitals.
Patients and families affected by issues at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and Edinburgh's children's hospital will share their experiences.
The inquiry was set up after families raised concerns about the Glasgow site.
An earlier review said the hospital's environment was at least partly to blame for the deaths of two children.
They included Milly Main, 10, who died after becoming infected with a rare bacteria while being treated at the Royal Hospital for Children on the £850m QEUH campus.
It also found that 76 cases of a rare bacteria in child patients were "possibly" linked to the hospital environment and 33 "probably" were.
The inquiry will investigate whether issues around ventilation, water contamination or building systems affected patient safety at the hospital campus in Glasgow.
It will also look at building problems that delayed the opening of the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People and Department of Clinical Neurosciences in Edinburgh.
The Scottish government stepped in to prevent the £150m hospital from opening just a day before it was due to accept patients in July 2019.
A report commissioned by NHS Lothian last year blamed a mistake in a spreadsheet for setting in motion a series of events which prevented it opening on schedule.
It finally opened in March this year.
Lord Brodie, who chairs the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry, said: "No other group has been more affected by these issues than the patients and families from whom we will be hearing in the next few weeks.
"Their experiences will help inform future lines of investigation as we turn our attention to subsequent phases of the inquiry.
"This first diet of hearings is the culmination of a year of preparation, providing us with a foundation to ensure that the inquiry is led by the evidence it uncovers during the course of its lifetime.
"Ultimately, our role is to understand what went wrong with the construction of these hospitals so lessons can be learned to prevent the recurrence of such issues in the future."
A spokesman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said it had been working to support the inquiry since it launched in August last year and it would continue to "participate fully".
"The issues being examined, which go back over a number of years, have been incredibly difficult for families, patients and staff, and we remain fully committed to supporting them," he added.
"We have already taken on board a number of important areas of learning in relation to these issues. If the inquiry recommends further learning, then we will take steps to address this robustly and promptly."
The hearings will take place at offices near Edinburgh's St Andrew's Square and will be streamed online.
They will run for three weeks before a two-week break. They will resume on October 25 for a further two weeks.