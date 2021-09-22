Covid in Scotland: Government 'working urgently' to free up NHS beds
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says he is "working urgently" to free up bed space in Scotland's NHS.
The Scottish government has enlisted the help of the Army, fire service, British Red Cross and taxi firms to ease pressure on the ambulance service.
Mr Yousaf told BBC Scotland that efforts are also under way to move more people into social care.
It came as one doctor warned the high rate of bed occupancy in Scotland's hospitals was a major problem.
Dr Daniel Beckett, of the Society for Acute Medicine, said many patients could not leave hospital as they do not have a package of care in place.
Soldiers will be drafted in to drive ambulances from this weekend following reports that some patients have faced very long waits for emergency help to arrive.
They include a pensioner who died in Glasgow after having to wait 40 hours for an ambulance, and an 86-year-old woman who had to lie on her kitchen for eight hours after falling and breaking her hip.
In some cases the problem is caused by ambulances queuing for hours before being are able to hand over their patients to accident and emergency, due to the volume of patients in the hospital.
The health secretary told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland he was aware a "whole systems approach" was required address the current problems.
He said: "I can give absolute assurance that we are working urgently, and hopefully I can give some detail of this very imminently, in terms of a winter plan to free up beds back into social care.
"We know that there's about 1,500 people who are delayed discharge - they're clinically safe to discharge from hospital - but a portion of them don't have a care package in their local communities and we're working really hard to quickly try to resolve that to free up bed space."
Mr Yousaf agreed that Covid patients are "only part of the issue" but said the issue was the "cumulative effect" of the pandemic.
He said the country has record NHS staffing and the best paid staff in the UK.
Mr Yousaf added: "I have got a proud record that we stand on in terms of NHS investment but I can't get away from the fact that this is the biggest crisis that anybody has ever faced in our lifetime and, certainly, in the NHS' existence."
'Unrelenting pressure'
Earlier this week the Royal College of Emergency Medicine said 1,000 extra beds were needed to help relieve the "unrelenting pressure" facing the country's emergency departments.
Dr Daniel Beckett, an acute care consultant, said extra beds were needed but he raised questions about how they would be staffed as acute staff are "stretched very thin" at the moment.
He said the the current problems are being exacerbated by "chronic disease management", for conditions such as cancer, over the last 18 months and the fact many patients are arriving at hospital later in the day and during the night.
'Not forever commitment'
Meanwhile Brigadier Ben Wrench, commander of Joint Military Command Scotland, said 225 soldiers would assist the NHS in Scotland.
Of them, 114 will work as drivers and there will be 111 staff for mobile testing.
Brig Wrench said soldiers would be deployed to centres in the north, east and west of the country.
He said: "You will see them driving ambulance vehicles, but not the emergency task vehicles, and we will not be undertaking any clinical duties."
Brig Wrench said the deployment will last "at least a couple of months" but confirmed it will be kept under review and added: "It is not a forever commitment".
He also told the programme the military has not had any request from the Scottish government at the moment to staff field hospitals.