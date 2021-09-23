Alex Salmond inquiry leaks being investigated by police
Police are investigating leaks of information about the Scottish government's inquiry into harassment allegations against former first minister Alex Salmond.
Officers told the BBC they were dealing with two complaints of what could be "unlawful disclosure".
News that two female civil servants complained about Mr Salmond's behaviour first appeared in the Daily Record in August 2018.
Investigations by the Scottish government and the information commissioner failed to establish how the paper got hold of the details.
Earlier this year, Mr Salmond said he was referring the matter to Police Scotland.
A Police Scotland spokesman has now confirmed the force is "investigating two complaints regarding the potential unlawful disclosure of information".
The Scottish government said it was "unable to comment on any live police investigations."
It is understood the investigation into the second leak concerns the publication of the Scottish government's report into the Salmond case which appears in a new book.
Break-Up by journalists David Clegg and Kieran Andrews was published by Biteback earlier this month.
'Seriously flawed'
The government's findings were set aside when Mr Salmond successfully challenged their complaint handling procedure in court.
He was later cleared of all charges in a criminal trial.
A Holyrood committee of inquiry into the Scottish government's handling of the original complaints found it had been "seriously flawed".
It reported six months ago on 23 March.
Both the first minister, Nicola Sturgeon and Scotland's top civil servant, Leslie Evans have apologised for the mistakes made.
Work to develop a new independent system for investigating complaints against ministers and former ministers is due to be completed by the end of the year.