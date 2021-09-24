Covid: Scotland's international travel testing regime to be relaxed
- Published
Fully-vaccinated people travelling to Scotland from overseas will no longer have to take pre-departure Covid tests, the Scottish government has confirmed.
It will benefit Scots returning home from abroad and visitors from non-red list countries.
Scotland will also "align with the UK post-arrival testing regime" but details have still to be finalised.
Last week the government said testing requirements would remain due to public health concerns
Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said the government still had concerns.
But after talks with the aviation industry they have "reluctantly concluded" that following the UK's path on testing was the "best option".
Plans to simplify the international travel traffic light system with green and amber classifications merging, and more countries being removed from the red list, were announced last Friday.
It will come into effect on 4 October.
Now it has been confirmed that travellers from non-red list countries who have been fully vaccinated will not be required to provide evidence of a negative test result before travelling to Scotland.
They must have been vaccinated in a country that meets "recognised standards of certifications".
Mr Matheson said the move to align with the rest of the UK came after consideration of the "logistical, health and economic implications".
He added: "We have urgently considered all these implications, weighing any possible impact on the public health and the logistical realities.
"After liaising at length with stakeholders from the aviation sector to understand the impact of adopting a different approach in Scotland, we have reluctantly concluded that, for practical reasons, alignment with the UK is the best option."
Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: "We welcome this decision which will be a huge bonus for Scotland's travel and tourism sector and will provide some much needed confidence for people who need and want to travel."
The Scottish government has also said it will consider how "additional safeguards and surveillance of inward travel can be implemented" in a bid to guard against the importation of new variants of Covid.