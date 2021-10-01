BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland: 24 September - 1 October

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 24 September and 1 October.

Image source, Charlotte Anthony
Image caption, Natural light: "Snapped this photo of the sunrise caught in a 'Light up the North' lighthouse down at the beach in Aberdeen", says Charlotte Anthony.
Image source, Neil Dethridge
Image caption, Climbing with the old man: "We had never climbed any mountain before and wanted to try the Old Man of Storr, so me and my son climbed up in pitch dark at 4am to be amazed by the sun rising over the mist and only one other person", says Neil Dethridge. "Truly a magical and amazing place".
Image source, Neill Cooper
Image caption, Catch of the day: "Was down fishing at Kinghorn beach and this was the sunrise", says Neill Cooper. "Stunning - and even caught two fish to top off a great morning".
Image source, Dottie Wildman
Image caption, High expectations: "My friend Dottie Wildman took this picture of me just after as we had summitted the munro Stob Dubh (Buachaille Etive Beag)", says Dianne Mcleish. "We had been advised to walk a short distance beyond the summit cairn to get better views and we weren’t disappointed".
Image source, Shirley Faichney
Image caption, Rise and shine: "It was a blustery. cold start to the day but Mother Nature was still working her magic at Leven Beach, Fife", says Shirley Faichney.
Image source, Moira Carrigan
Image caption, A sign from above? "I like to think this was from my mum and dad on my way down Ben Nevis, after climbing it to raise funds for Marie Curie Cancer Care in their memory", says Moira Carrigan of this majestic rainbow scene.
Image source, Jacki Gordon
Image caption, Suddenly, a fox appeared: "The most fleeting encounter", says Jacki Gordon. "Taken on an early morning walk this week on the Cathkin Braes, Glasgow".
Image source, Alanah Murphy
Image caption, The woman in black: This study caught the eye of Alanah Murphy on the Glasgow Mural Trail.
Image source, Janina Dolny
Image caption, Thank you: "These statues form an exhibition entitled 'Gratitude', a public art installation at Newhailes House near Musselburgh, which pays tribute to the courage and dedication of NHS Staff and all key workers during the pandemic", says Janina Dolny.
Image source, Rachel Hall
Image caption, Cattle grid-lock: "I took this through the car windscreen as we were driving through the lovely valley of Scammerdale, Argyle and Bute whilst on holiday", says Rachel Hall. "They did NOT want to move".
Image source, Matt Powell
Image caption, Double the fun: Matt Powell captured these fun and games on Lossiemouth beach. "It’s not just planes that fly at Lossiemouth", he says. "Westies do too!"
Image source, David McCaughie
Image caption, Window of opportunity: "I recently visited Upper Glendevon Reservoir where the water level has reduced so much after a particularly dry summer, that the old farmhouse which was flooded in the 1950s is now visible", says David McCaughie. "In a matter of weeks as rainfall increases, the structure will once more be submerged - who knows when it will be seen again".
Image source, Alan Kemp
Image caption, Butterfly effect: "A peacock butterfly on a chrysanthemum", says Alan Kemp. "It looks just like a head with one of those funny old swimming caps".
Image source, John Diamond
Image caption, Who, me? "This lovely red squirrel has become a regular visitor to our garden near Ballantrae, South Ayrshire", says John Diamond.
Image source, Andrea Arlacchi
Image caption, The signs were there: "I am an Italian exchange student currently settled in Edinburgh", says Andrea Arlacchi. "Having fallen in love with Scotland, my boyfriend and I visited the Highlands, including John o’Groats".
Image source, Lena Bruce
Image caption, Peak viewing: "I took this image on the west coast of the Highlands and was overwhelmed by the way the view was enhanced by the contrast with this working boat", says Lena Bruce.
Image source, Ian Tait
Image caption, Web design: "This photo was taken in Auchterarder on my phone when out on the morning dog walk", says Ian Tait. "The recent autumn mists were creating a wonderful display of spider webs across the fields".
Image source, Angela Kerr
Image caption, Teaching an old dinosaur new tricks: "One of the instructors at Clyde Windsurfing and SUP Club getting ready for their Halloween Race at Castle Semple, Lochwinnoch", says Angela Kerr.
Image source, Peter Stewart
Image caption, Quiet reflection: "The mirrored sides of The Still near Tomintoul manipulate the view, as if something alien has landed in the Moray countryside", says Peter Stewart.
Image source, Caroline Cooney
Image caption, Having a ball: "My border collie Sam enjoying his first trip to the Western Isles on Luskentyre beach", says Caroline Cooney.
Image source, Susan Menzies
Image caption, Nicely cropped: "The barley harvest in Blairgowrie", from Susan Menzies.
Image source, Bruce Carrington
Image caption, Hare one minute, gone the next: "Hares are such athletic and elegant animals", says Bruce Carrington. "I startled this one while walking in Teviotdale - a nearby group of rooks scattered as it scuttled past".
Image source, Helen Watson
Image caption, Tunnel vision: "This was taken in the Collinton Tunnel in Edinburgh", says Helen Watson.
Image source, Anna Majsterek
Image caption, Chewing the cud: "My son having a morning natter with a small herd of cows at the edge of our village", says Anna Majsterek from Blackburn in Aberdeenshire.
Image source, Mary Ann Macleod
Image caption, Setting the benchmark: Little Loch Broom at the end of the day, courtesy of Mary Ann Macleod.
Image source, Daisy Banks
Image caption, Creature comforts: Pet cat Chewie was a good if sometimes sleepy companion, according to Daisy Banks while she was unwell and off school in Aberdeen.
Image source, Marta Niedbalska
Image caption, Light entertainment: Marta Niedbalska's photo shows her children enjoying Tyninghame Beach in East Linton in the darkness.
Image source, Louise Vickers
Image caption, Late shift: "Snapped this one at sunset between Aberdour and Burntisland, Fife", says Louise Vickers.
Image source, Clare Jordan
Image caption, This is the end of the rainbow, mum: "My eight-year-old daughter Olivia during her horse riding lesson at the foot of Ben Lora, North Connel", says Clare Jordan.
Image source, Lyndsey Fairnie
Image caption, Just peachy: "I took a walk up Blackford Hill while my daughter was at her first Guides meeting", says Lyndsey Fairnie. "The sunset set off the view to Edinburgh Castle and Fife perfectly".
Image source, Ruby Kant
Image caption, Moon landing: Ruby Kant captured this image at Oldshoremore.
Image source, Carol Perry
Image caption, We just love the beach: Carol Perry took this shot of daughters Evangeline and Lara enjoying the sunset at Loch Etive.

