The photographers recording climate change in Scotland
- Published
The impact of climate change has been noticeable in Scotland over the last few years with higher summer temperatures, summery conditions lasting longer, increased incidences of flooding and heavier snow.
BBC Weather Watchers, who regularly take photos of their local areas or places they have visited - for use by the BBC, have been intentionally or inadvertently recording the changing environment.
Four of them, Sam Jarvie, Jackie Selcraig, Graham Ross and Martin Burnett feature in a BBC One Scotland programme Our Planet Now - Scotland Climate Change Special which will be broadcast at 20:00 on Thursday.
They spoke to BBC Scotland about the changes they have noticed in recent years.
Sam Jarvie (Weather Watcher Macbie Sam)
Sam is 53 and lives in Macbiehill in the Scottish Borders.
"I started snapping away a couple of years back," she says. "My pictures are all taken within a three-mile-square area of where I live."
Sam is concerned about the changes she has seen.
"We never used to get temperatures of 27-30C, certainly not in September. We're getting events now which we didn't get before - the Beast from the East a few years ago - the snow was so deep I couldn't walk through it.
"I had to get a farmer to rescue me after six days. That's unheard of round here. It is worrying seeing all these dramatic changes. "
Jackie Selcraig (Weather Watcher Plenploth Jackie)
Jackie, who is 58 and lives near Stow in the Scottish Borders, has 52,000 photos on her iPhone.
"The weather has changed quite a bit," she says. "I've never seen the river so low, which is concerning. You would expect things to be green this time of year. We have not had the rainfall we would normally have."
She has also noticed there are not as many birds in her garden.
"There was a really frosty April and I'm certain that impacted on wildlife. The vegetables have all been eaten and this year's crop has been poor."
Graham Ross (Weather Watcher Rossi)
Graham is a 56-year-old painter and decorator who lives in Nairn in the Highlands.
He started taking pictures as a Weather Watcher during lockdown. "I took a few snaps and put them on Weather Watchers and since then it's become an addiction," he says.
"I do a lot of fishing so you need to know the weather. There's more wind than we used to have, which in turn will give you coastal erosion."
Graham is concerned about higher tides and says that within the past 10 years, three-quarters of the Nairn coastline has disappeared due to coastal erosion. He adds that everything people were saying about coastal erosion 30 years ago is now coming to fruition.
Martin Burnett (Weather Watcher Muddy-Paws)
Martin, who is 60 and from Macmerry in East Lothian, is ex-forces and now works in security at a police station.
"We are getting more and more rain now that's causing more and more floods compared to what we had years ago," he says.
Martin started taking Weather Watcher pictures when he was going through a bad time in his life.
"I put one picture in and I was hooked. It takes my mind off everything."
He adds: "I have seen more things in the last year-and-a-half than I would ever have done before.
"If there was a thunderstorm, I would stand in the middle to take a picture. The last storm we had was in Stockbridge in the floods. I was out on the roof doing patrols and the rain was hammering down and I looked down and was standing beside a lightning rod.
"There's always a motivation to get a good picture. It's all part of showing how the aspect of the weather can be different."
Some of the more dramatic weather has been captured by other Weather Watchers over the past year.
Here is a selection:
Our Planet Now - Scotland Climate Change Special can be seen on BBC One Scotland and the BBC News Channel at 20:00 on Thursday and on the iPlayer, then on the BBC Scotland channel next week.