Mental health detentions rose sharply last year
The number of times people in Scotland have been detained for mental health treatment has risen by 10.5% in the last year.
NHS Scotland (NHSS) said the figure was more than double the average 4.5% rise over the previous five years.
Safeguarding measures for people being detained against their will were also at their lowest in 10 years.
Mental health campaigners have expressed "serious concern" about the way detentions are dealt with.
The consent of a specialist mental health officer was obtained for less than half of emergency detentions last year, with big variations across Scotland.
This should happen every time a person is detained using the Mental Health Act, the NHSS said.
Julie Paterson, chief executive of the Mental Welfare Commission, said she was "very concerned" by this, as the early involvement of a mental health specialist could identify alternatives.
"A mental health officer is a very experienced specialist social worker whose expertise is called upon, or should be called upon, when decisions are made about emergency detention, " she told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme.
Covid pressures
She said it was unclear if the rise in emergency detentions was due to people becoming more seriously unwell, or whether pressures on services meant people were waiting too long to get help.
In late 2020, the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland warned of a "mental health emergency" as people struggled to cope with the effects of lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Asked if Covid was a factor, Ms Patterson said: "There's already ongoing increases year on year - however it was a particularly high last year with 10.5%, that has never happened before, so that may well be linked to the pandemic.
"The impact of the pandemic on staff, on the ward processes, on families and individuals, on top of pre-existing pressures on mental health services cannot be overestimated."
The new figures confirm there were 6,699 episodes - each being a single period of time one individual is detained - using the Mental Health Act in Scotland in 2020-21.
There are different ways in which people with very serious mental health issues can be detained against their will - either by emergency certificate, short-term detention, or through a compulsory treatment order - and rates rose in each category.
Poverty and mental health
The latest NHSS report also compared levels of detention with deprivation for the first time, and found a link between detention for serious mental ill health and poverty.
According to the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD), people from the 20% most deprived areas in the country accounted for 38.3% of emergency detentions, 32.2% of short-term detentions, and 29.6% of compulsory treatment orders.
The report also shows higher numbers of detentions for people from ethnic minority groups compared with general population levels.
About 4% of Scotland's population identifies as from an ethnic minority (Asian, African, Caribbean or black, other or mixed), according to the NHSS.
The data revealed the proportion of people detained for mental health treatment from these groups were 6% for emergency detentions, 7.4% for short-term detentions, and 7.6% for compulsory treatment orders.