Scotland's papers: Covid passport app 'shambles' and Kamara race row

Image source, The Scotsman on SaturdayImage caption, Trust in Scotland's vaccine passport is "being eroded" by problems with downloading the app on phones, the Scotsman on Saturday reports.Image source, Daily RecordImage caption, The Daily Record uses the headline "Appsolute Shambles" to describe the situation as football clubs including Aberdeen and Rangers abandoned plans to check passports for this weekend's big games.Image source, i WeekendImage caption, The i Weekend points out that that the app is unable to match the identity and vaccination status of many users, and has led to prediction from critics of a "weekend of chaos".Image source, The Daily TelegraphImage caption, Some businesses, football clubs and nightclubs have vowed not to ask to see proof of vaccination because of "farcical" problems with the scheme, the Daily Telegraph reports.Image source, Evening ExpressImage caption, The evening Express reports that Aberdeen Football Club has abandoned plans to check the vaccine passport when fans attend their match with Celtic.Image source, Scottish Daily ExpressImage caption, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf admitted the technical problems with the Covid app could take days to fix, the Daily Express reports.Image source, The Scottish SunImage caption, The Sun reports on a diplomatic row over allegations of racist abuse towards Rangers footballer Glen Kamara by Sparta Prague fans. Czech foreign minister Jakub Kulhanek said he would summon the British ambassador about the "lies".Image source, Glasgow TimesImage caption, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is leading calls for more action on racism in football, the Glasgow Times reports.Image source, The HeraldImage caption, The Herald reports on a medical trial at a Glasgow hospital which could lead to patients with heart failure being treated at home, potentially removing the need for them to spend 10 days in hospital.Image source, The Times ScotlandImage caption, The police's relationship with women in light of Sarah Everard's kidnap, rape and murder is the lead for The Times. In an interview with the paper, Boris Johnson criticises the police's failure to take violence against women and girls seriously enough, calling it "infuriating".Image source, The NationalImage caption, The National reports on SNP frontbencher Tommy Sheppard's evidence to a Commons inquiry into how the Cabinet Office handles Freedom of Information requests, calling it "a rogue department" which is "antipathetic" to public scrutiny.Image source, The CourierImage caption, The Courier leads with a plea from a child protection officer to report concerns about children's welfare after a child's life was "saved" by a member of the public alerting police to their "deathly" pale complexion.Image source, The P&JImage caption, The Press and Journal leads with a tribute to a 12-year-old girl who died from a rare incurable disease. Blainie White, who was diagnosed with Batten disease at the age of four, was the "sweetest little girl", her mother tells the paper.Image source, Edinburgh Evening NewsImage caption, Edinburgh's trams make the front page on the Evening Telegraph, which reports 113 defects have been found in "crumbling concrete" on the lines.Image source, Weekend TelegraphImage caption, The Weekend Telegraph leads with a story about a man who threatened to petrol bomb children in Dundee and tried to gouge out a police officer's eye.Image source, Daily Star of ScotlandImage caption, In the Daily Star's long-running mockery of government, the paper pokes fun at Mr Johnson and the shortages, saying that now Britain is running out of clowns.