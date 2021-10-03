Police name man who died in supermarket car park
A man who died after being hit by a car in a supermarket car park in Glasgow has been named by police.
Derek Blackshaw, 46, was fatally injured at about 23:35 on Friday outside a Morrisons store on Paisley Road West in Cardonald.
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further inquiries.
Police said Mr Blackshaw was struck by a silver Ford Mondeo, and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Sgt Ryan McAuley, from the road policing unit, said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Blackshaw's family and friends at this difficult time.
"Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing and we would be keen to speak to anyone who believes they may have seen Mr Blackshaw in the area prior to the collision or the silver Ford Mondeo."