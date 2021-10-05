Scotland's papers: Breast cancer concern and Celtic abuse action

Scotland's papers: Breast cancer concern and Celtic abuse actionPublished18 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Times leads with a report that suggests almost 12,000 women in the UK were living with undiagnosed breast cancer at the end of May, with screening for the disease still below pre-pandemic levels.Image caption, The Daily Record reports that up to 25 victims of historical abuse at Celtic Boys Club are launching a "class action" lawsuit against Celtic in a multi-million pound claim. The paper says it is one of the first court cases of its kind in Scotland.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail reports that police officers have been driving patients to hospitals to cover for under-pressure ambulance crews. The Scottish Police Federation has warned that the force has routinely had to help out.Image caption, The Scotsman says the Scottish government has confirmed that attendees at COP26 will not need a vaccine passport for the major summit, amid calls for the scheme to be scrapped.Image caption, The Metro leads with the latest from the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry as a mother says she was told by a doctor that her sick son would be safer at home than in hospital.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News leads with a woman who, as a teenager, was attacked by a man who she later learned had gone on to carry out a rape and a sexual assault.Image caption, An image of Chancellor Rishi Sunak addressing the Conservative Party conference leads the Daily Telegraph, as the paper's main story reports on comments by cabinet ministers that businesses have become "drunk on cheap labour". The paper says the UK government is furious that industry has sought to blame it for supply chain problems and shortages.Image caption, "Rishi lays down the law: no more debt" is the Daily Express headline as the paper reports on the chancellor's conference speech. He said "stacking up the bills for future generations is immoral", the paper reports.Image caption, The Herald says the chancellor has refused to put a timeframe on when taxes will be cut, in his keynote speech to the Conservative conference.Image caption, The Metro says Michael Gove has told the Conservative Party conference his government "will never allow the break up" of the UK.Image caption, The i returns to the fallout from the murder of Sarah Everard by police officer Wayne Couzens, with the UK's Police and Crime Minister Kit Malthouse telling the paper that police vetting is not fit for the 21st Century and must be reviewed. Forces only began examining officers' social media earlier this year, he says.Image caption, The Daily Star's front page focuses on an eco protest that brought roads in London to a standstill. The paper says the protesters ignored a 999 crew and a woman driving her mother to hospital.Image caption, The Scottish Sun's front page reports that Dame Arlene Phillips is set to join the judging panel of Dancing on Ice following John Barrowman's exit. The paper says it will be the choreographer's first time back on prime-time TV since she was "axed" from Strictly Come Dancing in 2009.Image caption, The Courier says St Andrew's Old Course Hotel has lost more than £14m in the past year due to renovations and Covid.Image caption, The Glasgow Times reports on a hunt for a gang following a city-centre stabbing.Image caption, Delays to the promised A9 upgrade between Perth and Inverness are likely to drag on for years, an ex-minister in the Scottish government tells the Press and Journal.Image caption, The Evening Express leads with a driver who was six times over the alcohol limit having his car seized.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph speaks to a Dundee family about their nine-year-old daughter who faces an uncertain future after being diagnosed with a rare spleen condition.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.