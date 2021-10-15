COP26: How will road closures affect Glasgow? Published 1 hour ago

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, The summit is based at the SEC campus in Glasgow

Glasgow will host the COP26 climate change summit at the end of the month and travel around the city is expected to be "significantly impacted", with major road closures beginning in a week's time.

About 25,000 delegates are expected be at the summit and security will be tight, especially around the attendance of about 120 world leaders.

And that is before any protests by climate change activists.

When is COP and when do travel restrictions kick in?

COP26 will be held over two weeks from 31 October - 12 November 2021 at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow.

But road closures start a full week before on Saturday 23 October, and last until Monday 15 November.

Some roads within the SEC campus site are already closed.

Some days are expected to be busier than others, with the biggest disruption expected on Saturday 6 November which has been designated as the Global Day For Climate Justice.

About 100,000 protesters are expected in Glasgow, with a march which begins at Kelvingrove Park at noon before making its way to Glasgow Green for about 15:00.

Transport Scotland, the national transport agency, has warned the public to avoid the SEC area and expect delays on the M8 as this will be the main route for delegates travelling to the summit.

You can read the official COP26 transport plan here.

The main message is to be prepared for anything. Unplanned protests could emerge, roads could be temporarily closed or diversions put in place at the last minute due to obstructions or for security reasons.

Get Ready Glasgow, the city's information site, has produced a congestion map showing how travel in the city will be "significantly impacted".

And it might not just be Glasgow that is affected, with world leaders staying in other locations such as Edinburgh, St Andrews and Perthshire.

WHO WILL BE AFFECTED?

The simple answer is anyone who has to travel in central Scotland during the conference period could be affected.

The area around the SEC will be see the most impact and already more than 9,000 people in the Finnieston, Anderston and Yorkhill areas have been sent letters and maps telling them how they will be affected by the road closures, parking restrictions and security measures.

Image source, Get Ready Glasgow Image caption, Yorkhill, Finnieston and Anderston will be most impacted by the road closures

ROAD CLOSURES

The planned road closures are expected to mean longer journey times, and businesses have been asked to carefully consider how their staff will travel to and from work on the busiest days.

The main road closures that will be in place are:

The A814 Clydeside Expressway (the main route west along the riverside)

Clyde Arc (Squinty bridge)

Finnieston Street

The alternative routes will be:

Great Western Road

Paisley Road West

Clyde Tunnel

Image source, Get ready glasgow

This is when the main changes will take place:

Congress Road, 10 October - 17 November: The road outside the SEC campus was the first to close at 06:00 on 10 October. It will re-open on 12 November at 06:00.

Congress Way, Finnieston Quay, Tunnel Street, Stobcross Road(section Parallel to A814) and Castlebank Street:, 17 October - 23 October: These road will be subject to lane restriction with the full road closure from 21:00 on 24 October until 06:00hrs 21 November.

Clyde Arc and Lancefield Quay, 21:00 on 23 October - 06:00 on 15 November. However, the Clyde Arc (squinty bridge) and Lancefield Quay will reopen to service buses on 24 October.

Image source, Get ready glasgow

Finnieston Street - Houldsworth Street to Lancefield Quay, 21:00hrs 24 October - 06:00hrs Monday 15 November. (Local Access southbound until 28 October).

Clydeside Expressway - Partick Interchange to Anderston (Jnct 19), 21:00 Saturday 23 October to 06:00 Monday 15 November

Minerva Street - West Greenhill Place, 06:00 28 October to 06:00 13 November. Local Access to private car parks maintained.

Image source, Get ready glasgow

MOTORWAYS

The M8 and the M74 are the most likely to be affected by closures and restrictions.

The main carriageway of the M74 on the approach to, and through, the M8 Braids section, will be extremely busy where additional weaving is predicted as more traffic heads towards the Clyde Tunnel, westbound.

Increased queueing and delays are expected on the M8 Junction 25 westbound off-ramp (Clyde Tunnel), as more traffic heads towards the tunnel northbound and from the tunnel southbound. This is a key access road to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Image source, Get ready glasgow

Transport Scotland has said that at present there are no official requests to close any sections of the motorways. However this could change, and could be revisited in the event of individual incidents.

You can check day-by-day maps of road closures and diversions at Get Ready Glasgow.

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Rail and bus services are currently under threat of industrial action.

The RMT union said members who work for ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper will strike during the UN climate summit in Glasgow.

On 9 October, Unite Scotland confirmed about 1,000 workers across the Stagecoach Group had backed strike action at the end of October which would affect COP26 travel.

Transport Scotland is hoping to see constructive talks between all parties before the start of the summit.

Before these developments, the city council and travel providers were working on travel demand management during COP26 and had already issued warnings that public transport will be very busy.

A fleet of electric buses are planned to provide a free shuttle service for delegates between the city centre and SEC so this will affect travel in the city centre.

The Traveline Scotland website will have up-to-date information on all modes of public transport and also has a journey planner.

Again the main advice is to plan ahead and allow extra time for unforeseen delays.

CYCLING

Cycling is highly encouraged during the climate change event.

Glasgow City Council's cycle hire scheme - "Nextbike" -will be free to use for all registered COP26 attendees to either move about the city in general or to commute to and from the conference. The scheme will also be made available to event volunteers and local residents.

Image source, Get ready glasgow

Glasgow has an expanding network of active travel routes and shared-use footpaths and a number of core paths and active travel routes connect the venue with the surrounding areas.

However, for security purposes, the National Cycle Network (Route 7), that runs north of the River Clyde from Glasgow Green to Loch Lomond, will be closed in proximity to the SEC. Closure details are noted below:

C93E (Millennium Bridge)

C93F (Bells Bridge)

Part of C93 (Clyde Walkway (North) between Beith Way and Finnieston Street)

Part of C93A (between Finnieston Quay and Minerva Street)

C93C (between the Riverside Museum and Stobcross Road)

Part of C109 (Clyde Walkway (South) at Pacific Quay)

Part of C54A (Expressway Overbridge at Anderston)

Part of C54B (M8 Overbridge at Anderston)

River Kelvin 'Core Path on Water' at Kelvin Harbour.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Edinburgh city also has transport plans in place for the duration of COP26

EDINBURGH

The Queen and President Biden are among VIP delegates expected to stay in Edinburgh for the duration of the summit.

Council leader Adam McVey said Edinburgh was expecting to be busy.

WHERE CAN I FIND UP-TO-DATE INFORMATION?

For more information on what is happening please visit the COP26 website and Twitter feed

For everything you need to know about how the event will affect Glasgow, visit the Get Ready Glasgow site and Twitter feed

For live road updates, weather issues, journey planning and public transport information the Traffic Scotland mobile website my.trafficscotland.org and desktop website trafficscotland.org both offer a range of information services and the Traffic Scotland Twitter feed provides real-time updates on road issues

Traveline Scotland is a source of public transport information and has a journey planning tool