Police put me through 'absolute hell' says ex-officer
- Published
An ex-firearms officer says she has been through "absolute hell" after an employment tribunal found evidence of a sexist "boys' club" culture in a Police Scotland armed response unit.
Rhona Malone's case was brought after a senior officer said two female armed officers should not be deployed together.
Her victimisation claims succeeded but a sex discrimination claim was dismissed.
Police Scotland has apologised.
It said its response at the time was "nowhere near good enough" and will address the issues raised by the ruling as a "matter of urgency".
Ms Malone claims there was a culture of "self preservation" among senior officers.
And she told BBC Scotland that Police Scotland offered her a pay-out before the tribunal on condition that she signed a non-disclosure agreement.
Ms Malone told BBC Scotland "I've finally got justice, the acknowledgement I've been looking for."
She continued: "I didn't want to leave my job, there was no reason for this, it was completely unnecessary.
"I didn't need to go to court for any of this, but they made it so difficult. They put me and my family through absolute hell and torture, for years I was in limbo.
"As a police officer I stood up for people's rights, I expected the same in return."
In its judgement, the employment tribunal accepted evidence that there was an "absolute boys' club culture" within the armed response unit in Edinburgh where Ms Malone worked.
It also found Sgt Rachel Coates, a former colleague of Ms Malone, was told by a senior firearms instructor that women should not become authorised firearms officer "because they menstruated and that affected their temperament".
When Sgt Coates asked if female authorised firearms officer could wear trousers and a top, rather than a one-piece, so it would be easier to go to the toilet, the firearms instructor swore at her.
It found that Ms Malone was an "entirely credible and reliable witness", but the evidence of her former superior, Insp Keith Warhurst, was "contradictory, confusing and ultimately incredible".
Insp Warhurst sent an email in January 2018 saying two female firearms officers should not be deployed together when there were sufficient male staff on duty.
In the email he said it made "more sense from a search, balance of testosterone perspective".
But the tribunal found that the instruction was not implemented, as staff were told it did not represent the views of senior management. As a result of this, it dismissed the direct discrimination claim.
'They've hidden behind NDAs'
Before the tribunal action commenced Ms Malone says Police Scotland offered her a pay-out but on the condition she signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) - a legal document to stop her speaking about what happened and from assisting any colleagues in a similar situation.
Ms Malone refused as she says this "went against everything I believed in".
She added: "Because they [Police Scotland] have hidden behind NDAs, not dealing with the problem or dealing with the culture, this happened to me and it took my career away from me.
"It took my mental health away from me, I loved my job."
The tribunal judgment was critical of Police Scotland officers, describing one account as "implausible" and another senior official's actions as "neither honest nor reasonable".
Ms Malone said she felt "every department shut the door on me" when she tried to deal with the issue when she was still employed by the force.
She added: "My reputation was really affected, I was being targeted because I was standing up for myself and they couldn't deal with that - all they wanted to do was protect their self interest."
Ms Malone claimed there was a culture of "self preservation" among senior officers in the force rather than getting to the root cause of any issues.
'Nowhere near good enough'
Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams said: "It is clear the culture in armed policing in 2017 and 2018 was unacceptable. Since then, we have worked hard to improve standards but we know there is much still to do.
"Sexism, misogyny and discrimination of any kind is deplorable. It has no place in society and no place in policing. Everyone in policing has a responsibility to lead change so we better reflect, represent and serve our communities and improve the experience of officers and staff.
"As an organisation, our response when a dedicated female officer raised legitimate concerns was nowhere near good enough. I apologise unreservedly to Ms Malone for those failings and for the significant impact they had on her."
Assistant Chief Constable Williams said the force would address the issues raised by the ruling as a "matter of urgency."