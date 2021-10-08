COP26: Pope will not travel to Glasgow for climate summit
Pope Francis will not travel to Scotland for the UN's climate conference, the Vatican has confirmed.
The 84-year-old has previously said he hoped to attend COP26 in Glasgow next month but it would depend on "how I feel at the time".
He has recently undergone colon surgery in Rome.
On Friday, the Vatican said its delegation would be led instead by Cardinal Parolin, its secretary of state.
The climate summit is due to be held at the Scottish Exhibition Campus in Glasgow from 31 October until 12 November.
Pope Francis was expected to be among about 120 world leaders due to attend the event to lay out plans to cut emissions causing climate change.
Organisers have confirmed that the summit will be attended by the Queen, and US President Joe Biden has said he is "anxious" to be there.
In July, the Bishops' Conference of Scotland said it had written to the Pope to "assure him of a warm welcome" if he attended COP26.
In a statement published at the time, a spokesman said the bishops were "delighted to hear that he does hope to attend and would be glad to meet with them in Glasgow".
His attendance was never confirmed by the Vatican but in an interview with the Vatican News published in September, Pope Francis said his speech was already being written.
He told the interviewer: "In principle, the program is that I go. It all depends on how I feel at the time. But in fact, my speech is already being prepared, and the plan is to be there."
In July, he underwent successful surgery to treat a colon problem.
In the run-up to the climate summit, Pope Francis has said it is time to "change course" on the environment.
He has also signed the Vatican up to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.
The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.