Covid in Scotland: More than 500 cases linked to TRNSMT
More than 500 cases of Covid-19 have been linked to the TRNSMT music festival, new data shows.
About 50,000 people descended on Glasgow Green for the three-day event last month.
They had to bring proof of a negative lateral flow test to gain entry.
Public Health Scotland said 551 who tested positive for the virus reported having been at the festival around the time of their illness when speaking to contact tracers.
Some 1,645 people were also found to have been close contacts of those who tested positive.
The figures were published in response to a freedom of information request from the Press Association news agency.
TRNSMT was one of the first mass events held in Scotland since the start of the pandemic.
According to Public Health Scotland, the figures do not mean Covid-19 was contracted at the event, only that those who spoke to Test and Protect recorded having been at TRNSMT around the time of their illness.
Following the event which started on 10 September, national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch said the festival was not responsible for a spike in cases.
In the week immediately following the festival, 30,928 cases of Covid-19 were recorded as part of the Scottish government's daily tally, meaning the number of confirmed cases linked to TRNSMT was 1.7% of the total.
Weekly Covid cases in Scotland hit a peak of just under 44,900 in the week ending 6 September - just before TRNSMT. They have since fallen to just under 17,600 in the week to 3 October.
There were 2,627 cases recorded by the Scottish government on Friday and 16 deaths following a positive test.