Vegan food blogger wins World Porridge Making Championships
A vegan food blogger from the Netherlands has won the World Porridge Making Championships.
Miriam Groot, 25, who runs a blog call The Veggie Reporter, beat off competition from around the world.
She used pinhead oatmeal, mushrooms and vegan cheese to create Oatmeal Arancini - deep fried balls of risotto, rolled in breadcrumbs and deep fried in oil.
The annual competition, traditionally held in Carrbridge in the Highlands, has been run online since last year.
Competitors were asked to submit a video of themselves making their favourite oaty dish.
They were judged on appearance, execution, originality, flair and virtual taste - reflecting which dishes the judging panel most wanted to try.
Coinneach MacLeod - better known as the Hebridean Baker - and Aaron Leung, a video producer from New Jersery, were joint runners up.
Mr MacLeod's Baked Oat Alaska was made with honey, oat and raspberry sponge, topped with pinhead oatmeal brittle ice cream and chocolate ice cream, all encased in a baked meringue.
Meanwhile, Mr Leung's savoury Japanese fusion Golden Omuoats dish included a spicy pork and oatmeal mince, served under an omelette and topped with a curry sauce which included chocolate.
Charlie Miller, from Carrbridge Community Council which organises the competition, said: "While we were disappointed that we couldn't have the competition in person again this year, the response was amazing, with the highest level of international interest we've ever had.
"The judging was very close, with only six points separating the top 10. Congratulations to our top 10, and especially to Miriam, Aaron and Coinneach for your excellent entries. We hope to see you all in Carrbridge this time next year."
The top 10 included two Americans, one Canadian, two Australians, one each from Germany and the Netherlands, two from England and one from Scotland.
Other dishes included a cranachan ice cream sundae, banana oat pancakes, an oatmeal banana split, and a desert porridge inspired by the Sacher Torte chocolate cake.
They each won a hand-carved commemorative spurtle.