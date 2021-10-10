Scotland's papers: Holyrood 'security shambles' and COP26 arrest call

Scotland's papers: Holyrood 'security shambles' and COP26 arrest callPublished11 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday leads with a "security shambles" at Holyrood. The paper reports an intruder made his way to the "innermost parts of the building" before he was arrested.Image caption, An alleged victim of a despot known as the Butcher of Tehran has demanded his arrest when he touches down in the UK for COP26. Ahmad Ebrahimi believes Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi should be barred from attending the UN climate summit. Amnesty International told the paper Raisi must be investigated for his alleged involvement in crimes under international law.Image source, Scotland on SundayImage caption, The Herald on Sunday reports fossil fuel power generation has soared as wind power flagged leading to concerns over whether renewable energy can replace oil and gas in the medium term. The paper says there are fears that weak winds this year has helped fuel rising energy prices, and exposed the nation's reliance on "intermittent" renewables.Image caption, The Sunday Times Scotland's main story is that Scotland Yard has spoken to Virginia Giuffre about her allegations against the Duke of York, who she says sexually assaulted her when she was 17. Prince Andrew has consistently denied Ms Giuffre's allegations. The paper also reports First Minister Nicola Sturgeon "overruled" advice from her health minister and deputy chief medical officer about disclosing details of Scotland's first Covid outbreak.Image caption, "No way back" is the headline in the Scottish Sun. The paper reports Prince Andrew has been told by his siblings that he "should never return to public life" and adds that he is viewed by Prince William as a "threat to the monarchy".Image caption, The Sunday Post reports the number of at-risk children referred to protection agencies plunged during lockdown. It carries a warning from experts that the closure of schools removed a "crucial safety net" and says thousands of vulnerable young people "fell off the radar". Like many of the front pages it also reports on the jubilant scenes at Hampden after Scotland's first injury-time winner for 11 years.Image caption, The Scottish Sunday Express plays down the energy crisis, leading on Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng's comments that Britain will not run out of gas this winter and that prices will be capped. Mr Kwarteng has said the UK will be fine in the short term and that the government is working on long term solutions.Image caption, The Sunday National reports the Scotland Office will not say whether it considers Scotland a nation, as criticism over an "extremely sinister revelation" by a UK minister grows. The paper also features a special report on an independence march.Image caption, And the prime minister is facing a fresh "Brexit clash" with judges, according to the Sunday Telegraph. The paper says Mr Johnson is "gearing up" for a confrontation with Parliament and the courts as he seeks a new deal with the European Union, which would free Northern Ireland from the oversight of European judges.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.