Woman, 71, dies after being hit by a bus in Glasgow

Image source, Google
Image caption, The woman was hit by a bus in Killermont Street in Glasgow

A woman has died after being hit by a bus in Glasgow.

The 71-year-old pedestrian was struck by the vehicle in Killermont Street, near Buchanan Bus Station, on Thursday.

Police say she was Roseann McLaughlan and her next-of-kin have been informed.

They have appealed for help with inquiries into the collision, particularly any dash-cam footage of the incident.

