Woman, 71, dies after being hit by a bus in Glasgow
- Published
A woman has died after being hit by a bus in Glasgow.
The 71-year-old pedestrian was struck by the vehicle in Killermont Street, near Buchanan Bus Station, on Thursday.
Police say she was Roseann McLaughlan and her next-of-kin have been informed.
They have appealed for help with inquiries into the collision, particularly any dash-cam footage of the incident.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.