Your pictures of Scotland: 8-15 October

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 8 and 15 October.

Image source, David Hughes
Image caption, Morning board meeting: "Tranquility as two paddle boarders enjoy a calm, but cold, North Sea off Aberdeen at dawn", says David Hughes.
Image source, Mark Grant
Image caption, In a rut: "It was great to be able to visit friends again with a photo trip to Loch Carron on the west coast", says Mark Grant. "The rut was in full swing, despite the rain".
Image source, Jane Thomson
Image caption, Going swimmingly: "Seeing the view of the sun rising was a perk of getting up early to drop my daughter at a nearby swimming gala", says Jane Thomson at Aberdeen beach.
Image source, Gordon Stewart
Image caption, Head count: "The imposing marble busts found in the room of Scottish Heroes at the Wallace Monument, Stirling", says Gordon Stewart.
Image source, Andy Gillies
Image caption, The lighthouse family: "We decided to take an end of season trip to the Bass Rock as our four-year-old had suddenly become interested in coastal birds", says Andy Gillies. "It was a great trip - the light and the gannets were spectacular."
Image source, Jude Bytheway
Image caption, One giant leap: "Autumn has arrived in the Cairngorms and the squirrels are out and about and flying", says Jude Bytheway.
Image source, Stuart Neville
Image caption, Just the ticket: "A passenger on a former Glasgow Corporation bus, restored and run by the Glasgow Vintage Vehicle Trust, on a shuttle service around Glasgow", says Stuart Neville of this eye-catching shot.
Image source, Ian Burns
Image caption, Easy like Sunday morning: "Seals on the rocks in the seal colony off Kerrera near Oban", says Ian Burns of his weekend shot.
Image source, Lesley Sheridan
Image caption, Black and bite photography: Vampire vibes from Lesley Sheridan at Slains Castle who says "on a stormy day it’s easy to see where Bram Stoker got his Dracula inspiration".
Image source, Mark McDonald
Image caption, Pot of golden sand: "Luskentyre beach - double rainbow for good measure", says Mark McDonald.
Image source, Adam le Grice
Image caption, In plane sight: "This picture of Edinburgh Castle was taken on a flight in a light aircraft", says Adam le Grice. "It's just incredible seeing it from up high".
Image source, Pete Stamper
Image caption, Mussel-bound: "Picture taken on a recent walk along the beach in 'Mussel'burgh.", says Pete Stamper. "The colours in the shells were lovely in the morning sun".
Image source, Isobel Irvine
Image caption, Tracking shot: "While on a hike in the rain around Glenfinnan, I caught this different view of the viaduct, autumn-coloured foliage melting into a misty view of the hills beyond", says Isobel Irvine.
Image source, Chris Bell
Image caption, A very pheasant sight: “I was recently out walking between Blanefield and Killearn and spotted this female in flight over the moors", says Chris Bell. "What a beautiful bird."
Image source, Gregg Swan
Image caption, Strike a pose: "My lovely daughters, Emily and Juliet, at Culzean Castle", says Gregg Swan.
Image source, Alun Clinton
Image caption, Wave energy: "Buckie Harbour during a storm - the power of the sea is amazing", says Alun Clinton.
Image source, Mark Reynolds
Image caption, No barking: Mark Reynolds spotted an altered sign accompanying some of the "brilliant" street art of Glasgow.
Image source, Margherita Still
Image caption, Some help on the sly: "This fox came to hang out while we were working in the garden in Edinburgh", says Margherita Still.
Image source, Alistair Williams
Image caption, Something old, something new: "Taken from Calton Hill, the Dugald Stewart monument in the foreground, and the W Edinburgh Hotel, nearing completion in the St James Quarter behind it", says Alistair Williams.
Image source, Jackie Mitchell
Image caption, Look what my tail can do: "Murphy finding the perfect spot to stand when out for his evening walk in Bo’ness", says Jackie Mitchell.
Image source, Brian Colston
Image caption, You're so vane: "I was on the esplanade at Stirling Castle when I noticed this stunning weathervane", says Brian Colston. "I worked out that it was on the roof of the Tollbooth."
Image source, Paul Shields
Image caption, Poptical illusion: "After a very heavy night of rain and wind, Mary Poppins appeared on our window", says Paul Shields of Coldstream.
Image source, Mark Williamson
Image caption, Bird call: "Just a simple composition of the telephone wire crossing our garden at Fochabers", says Mark Williamson.
Image source, John Dyer
Image caption, Car reflector: An alternative look at a Motherwell autumnal scene, from John Dyer.
Image source, Kaye Gillan
Image caption, Paris? No, Ayr: "I took this photo of New Bridge after passing across it on the last night of a short holiday in the town", says Kaye Gillan.
Image source, Richard Griffith
Image caption, Green light: "Aurora seen from Lyth, Caithness", says Richard Griffith.
Image source, Jennifer Port
Image caption, Holding pattern: "My children at Carn Liath Broch, Golspie - you can just make out the Ben Bhraggie statue behind them", says Jennifer Port.

