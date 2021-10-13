Scotland's papers: A&E waiting times hit low and Scots terror trial

Scotland's papers: A&E waiting times hit low and Scots terror trialPublished34 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scotsman leads with the latest report on accident and emergency department waiting times, with the newspaper saying they have hit a "terrifying" new low in Scotland with just 71.3% of patients seen within four hours.Image caption, The Daily Mail says the waiting times figures come amid fears that the NHS could "buckle" this winter as seasonal flu and Covid fuels a "huge spike" in demand for treatment and beds.Image caption, A man accused of planning a terror attack on the Fife Islamic Centre posted online that he wanted "Sturgeon to die" because the SNP was planning to let "millions of Muslims" into Scotland, reports the Daily Record.Image caption, The Herald leads with evidence from the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry, which heard from a woman who said she was handed a "threadbare" towel "riddled" with choking hazards to wrap her baby in after a nurse told her the hospital had run out of blankets.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says Brussels is to offer a new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, making concessions over checks on goods but insisting the European Court still has oversight in the province.Image caption, Britain's Brexit chief has told Brussels the "poison" must stop in a bid to resolve the dispute over Northern Ireland trade, says the Daily Express.Image caption, Ministers are being warned that Britain faces gaps on the shelves at Christmas as shipping containers carrying toys and electrical goods were diverted from the UK's biggest port because it was full, reports The Times.Image caption, The National leads with comments from an Oxford University law professor, who has said the UK government should be planning to have the “closest possible” links with an independent Scotland or risk damaging its image.Image caption, The Metro says ministers have "refused repeatedly" to apologise for pandemic mistakes that "wasted" tens of thousands of lives and instead blamed victims for being "too fat" - despite Britain having Europe's worst death toll.Image caption, "How dare Roo" is the headline on the front page of The Sun, with the newspaper saying that a "tearful" Coleen Rooney has opened up for the first time about the heartache she suffered from her husband Wayne's "cheating".Image caption, The Daily Star pictures a 4ft (1.2m) python in a toilet bowl on its front page. The newspaper says that a woman discovered it after sitting on the loo.Image caption, Unions have claimed that a "sprinkling" of snow would bring Scotland's "struggling" ambulance service to a standstill, according to The Press and Journal.Image caption, A man with a history of violence and public disorder has been jailed after subjecting police officers to a "torrent" of sectarian abuse in two separate incidents, reports The Courier.Image caption, The Glasgow Times has the story of a family who have told of their mother's "horror death" in a Covid ward.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph says a 39-year-old man hid behind a phone box before attacking another man over a "stolen booze claim".Image caption, The Evening Express says a "shameless street thug" who had meted out "booze beatings" showed no remorse when confronted by police.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News says the "bravery" of four young women whose evidence helped convict a rapist has been praised by a High Court judge.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.