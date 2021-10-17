Scotland's papers: Politicians' fears after murder of MP

Scotland's papers: Politicians' fears after murder of MPPublished28 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The murder of Conservative MP Sir David Amess on Friday continues to dominate many of Scotland's newspapers. The Sunday Post says Scottish MPs and MSPs across the main parties closed their offices to the public as Police Scotland offered advice on security and personal safety "as a matter of urgency".Image caption, The Sunday Mail also leads with politicians putting one-to-one meetings with constituents on hold in the wake of the killing. Expressing the fears of many, Conservative MP David Mundell tells the paper: "There are many more angry people out there."Image caption, However, the Sunday Express says other MPs have vowed "not to let terror win" and insist they will continue to meet the public. Home Secretary Priti Patel said politicians "will not be cowed" by Sir David's killing.Image caption, The Mail on Sunday focuses on the same story, reporting that the 25-year-old suspect was named last night as Ali Harbi Ali and is a British national of Somalian descent.Image caption, The Sun on Sunday says the suspect was previously referred to a government anti-terror scheme. The paper also says Sir David received an "upsetting threat" just days before his murder.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph carries a sombre photograph of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay after they laid tributes to Sir David in Leigh-on-Sea on Saturday - with Ms Patel appearing to wipe away a tear. The paper says the late MP got an "upsetting" threat days before he was killed, which it says was reported to Essex Police, but the force is not connecting it with the stabbing.Image caption, Scotland on Sunday features a picture of mourners holding a candle-lit vigil for Sir David in his constituency of Southend West. But it leads with The National Library of Scotland being criticised by a leading historian for removing what it says are "discriminatory colonial descriptions" of material held in its collections.Image caption, The Herald on Sunday says a piece of art by the acclaimed artist and writer Alasdair Gray has been lost by the local council which commissioned it.Image caption, The National on Sunday says the SNP has accused the Scottish Tories of carrying out a "campaign of disinformation" following claims football fans had been "locked out" of Hampden during a Scotland match due to vaccine passport checks.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.