Covid in Scotland: Vaccine passport scheme enforceable by law
- Published
The Scottish government's vaccine passport scheme has become enforceable by law from Monday morning.
Nightclubs and large events, like some football matches, will only be able to allow entry to people who can show they have had two doses of a Covid vaccine.
The scheme came into effect on 1 October after MSPs voted to back the proposals.
Businesses were given a 17-day "period of grace" to allow venues time to test out their procedures.
People who have had two vaccines in Scotland can download or get a paper copy of a certificate with a QR code.
Everyone over the age of 18 must now show - if asked - that they have had both doses of the vaccine before they are allowed entry to certain venues and events. These include:
- Nightclubs and "analogous venues"
- Adult entertainment venues
- Unseated indoor events with more than 500 people, even if some are seated
- Unseated outdoor events with more than 4,000 people
- Any event with more than 10,000 people in attendance
The scheme requires venues to put in place a "reasonable system" to check the status of customers, with certain exemptions on medical grounds.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said he hoped the "very limited scheme" would allow businesses to remain open and prevent any further restrictions as we head into autumn and winter.
He added: "This virus has not gone away and vaccine certification will have a role to play in keeping transmission under control as part of a wider package of measures. It adds a further layer of protection in certain higher risk settings.
"I also want to ensure that as many people get vaccinated as possible and particularly to increase uptake in the younger age cohort, so anything to incentivise that is helpful."
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that the hospitality industry as a whole would not be included in the scheme, although that decision would be kept under review.
The government also said there would be no need for a vaccine passport to access public services or settings where people have no choice over attendance - such as shops, public transport, education and medical services.
'Test and protect collapse'
Problems were reported with the NHS Scotland Covid Status app after it was made available to download on Apple and Android devices on 30 September.
The Scottish government has insisted technical issues linking the app to the NHS system have since been ironed out.
The app allows people to register, using their passport or driving licence to verify their identity, and then creates a QR code for each vaccination.
It is similar to schemes used in other countries across Europe.
Scottish Labour's health spokesperson Jackie Baillie described the government's launch of the app as a "shambles".
She said: "If we want to control the virus we must look at proper resourcing of our test and protect system which has collapsed in recent weeks.
"If we want to drive up vaccination we should be going door-to-door to convince those we know are hesitant and making it easier to just walk in for an appointment.
"Instead, the government is doubling down on this mess."
Elsewhere in the UK, Wales plans to introduce its own Covid passport rules later this month but England has scrapped similar plans.
Northern Ireland has yet to announce a formal vaccination passport scheme.