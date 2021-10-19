Family of four seriously injured in Ayr explosion
- Published
A family of four are in a serious condition after an explosion destroyed their home in South Ayrshire.
Four properties were caught up in the blast in Gorse Park in the Kincaidston area of Ayr at 19:10 on Monday.
Police said a 43-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were being treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
A 47-year-old man is in the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital while an 11-year-old boy is in the adjoining Royal Hospital for Children.
Chief Insp Derrick Johnston, area commander for South Ayrshire, said it was a complex incident and a number of different agencies were working together to establish the full circumstances of what happened.
"Our thoughts are with the family and everyone in the local community affected by this," he said.
He added that a joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was being carried out to determine the cause of the explosion.
Chief Insp Johnston said it was too early to say if the incident was caused by gas.
But he added: "It is an line of inquiry that we are looking at."
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service area commander Ian McMeekin described the incident as "extremely challenging".
Police media briefing here at the scene of the #Ayr explosion.— Connor Gillies (@ConnorGillies) October 19, 2021
☑️Family of 4 in a serious condition in hospital
☑️11 year old & 16 year old transferred to hospital in Glasgow.
☑️Police say too early to confirm reports it was a gas explosion. @BBCScotlandNews pic.twitter.com/vp603OwJgx
At its height nine appliances responded to the explosion as well as urban search and rescue teams.
Mr McMeekin said: "There is significant damage to the properties and the surrounding area."
He also thanked the local community for their "support and understanding".
South Ayrshire Council said it had been overwhelmed by donations from the public and offers of help from local businesses.
It confirmed support is available for residents affected by the incident at Kincaidston Community Pavillion or by calling 0300 123 0900.
Locals reported feeling the force of the massive blast up to four miles away.
Earlier, Scottish Gas Networks said it was ensuring the area around the site was made safe.
Local councillor Chris Cullen told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme that the explosion in Gorse Park was caused by gas.
Asked to describe the scene, Mr Cullen said: "It is quite harrowing actually.
"Early yesterday evening there was a row of houses and now there is a hole."
Mr Cullen also told the programme that if the gas from the affected properties could not be capped, then it could be days before people were allowed to return to their homes.
The area was evacuated, with two local rest centres set up to provide shelter to those that needed it.
A man who lives about 100m from the explosion site told the BBC that his whole house shook.
Kerr McCann was one of the first on the scene. He was arriving home when saw a "massive plume of fire" in the sky over the street.
He said: "Immediately after I felt a big bang, I knew it was an explosion. I was in the army so I know what explosions are.
"I ran up, about a quarter of a mile away... There was fire in the back garden and pretty much in where the house was.
"The house was not where it was, it was scattered about the street."
Caroline Finnett, who lives in Kincaidston, was playing bingo at a friend's house when she heard a "massive bang".
She heard sirens and saw smoke billowing, so made her way back home. Her street was littered with broken roof tiles.
She told BBC Scotland: "We walked up to where the house has been blown away, and it was horrendous - was like something from a movie set. It was overwhelming.
"The house's gone."
Ms Finnett then took hot food to the community centre where those affected are sheltering, and offered up her spare room to anyone who needed it.