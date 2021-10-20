Investigations continue into cause of Ayr explosion
- Published
Dozens of residents from a housing estate in Ayr have spent a second night away from their homes following an explosion on Monday.
A family of four remains in hospital after the blast, the cause of which is still being investigated.
The explosion destroyed one house in Gorse Park, Kincaidston, and caused severe damage to several others.
A cordon has been placed around the site while structural engineers determine which properties are safe.
A 43-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy are being treated for serious injuries at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
A 47-year-old man is in the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital while an 11-year-old boy is in the adjoining Royal Hospital for Children.
Engineers from Scottish Gas Networks remain on the scene, however Police Scotland said it was too early to say if the explosion was caused by gas.
Brian McGinley, the deputy leader of South Ayrshire Council, said about 50 people had spent a second night out of their homes.
He told BBC Scotland's The Nine: "We're looking to reduce the cordon area to make sure people can get back to their normal life."
He added: "The numbers don't reflect the complexity - some people are staying with family - but I think we're talking about 50 people, 50 houses."
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service area commander Ian McMeekin described the incident as "extremely challenging".
At its height, nine appliances responded to the explosion, which happened shortly after 19:00 on Monday, as well as urban search and rescue teams.
Mr McMeekin said: "There is significant damage to the properties and the surrounding area."
He also thanked the local community for their "support and understanding".
South Ayrshire Council said it had been overwhelmed by donations from the public and offers of help from local businesses.
It said support was available for residents affected by the incident at Kincaidston Community Pavillion or by calling 0300 123 0900.