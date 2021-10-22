Scotland's papers: COP26 'Covid fears' and Queen's night in hospital

Scotland's papers: COP26 'Covid fears' and Queen's night in hospitalPublished10 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, i Image source, MetroImage source, The HeraldImage source, The Daily TelegraphImage source, Glasgow TimesRelated Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.