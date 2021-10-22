Covid in Scotland: Half of 12-15 year olds receive vaccine first dose
- Published
More than half of 12 to 15-year-olds living in Scotland have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, Public Health Scotland has confirmed.
A total of 117,627 young people in this age group have had their first jab to date, which is equivalent to 50.2%.
The age group has been able to book in for a vaccine since 20 September.
In some local areas the figure is as high as nearly two-thirds, with take-up of 66.0% in Aberdeenshire and 63.8% in Perth & Kinross.
The take-up among the youngest age group has been brisk - faster than any age group under 65.
The focus has been first doses with no timetable for a second dose as yet. Second doses have only been offered to those with underlying health conditions or those living with someone who is vulnerable.
Elsewhere in the UK progress among the youngest age group has been slower.
In England take-up among 12-15 year-olds currently stands at 18.9%, while in Wales the figure is 32.5%. Figures from Northern Ireland have not been published yet.
A further 2,902 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the Scottish government's daily update on Friday.
Infection expert Dr Christine Tait-Burkard, of Edinburgh University, said case numbers appeared to have plateaued "at a high level" where in other parts of the UK were "spiralling upwards".
But she also warned it was a fragile situation which could quickly change.
Dr Tait-Burkard told BBC Scotland's Drivetime programme the challenge would be in persuading remaining younger adults who have so far declined the offer of a jab.
"Those are large parts of the population that are now transmitting the virus and that are the real risk to vulnerable people getting the virus, because it keeps it circulating at a high rate," she said.