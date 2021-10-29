BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland: 22 - 29 October

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 22 and 29 October.

Image source, Russell MacSorley
Image caption, A photograph taken at Gartmorn Dam by Russell MacSorley, from Alloa, kicks off the latest gallery. He said: "I have been trying to get this photograph for over two years and 22 morning visits."
Image source, Rachel Webster
Image caption, "Hubby in the frame," said Rachel Webster of this mural in Glenrothes she photographed while on holiday from Derbyshire.
Image source, Lyndsey Fairnie
Image caption, A picture from Lyndsey Fairnie who said: "My family and I took a visit out to Inchcolm Island in the Firth of Forth. It’s often named the Iona of the east and with its incredibly well preserved abbey."
Image source, Ellen Grieve
Image caption, Ellen Grieve said: "I don’t usually take photos of sunrises here as they are always bonny, but the one today stopped me in my tracks as I came off the Rousay to Tingwall ferry. Sunrise over Gairsay."
Image source, Deborah Mullen
Image caption, Deborah Mullen said of her image: "Taken on the isle of Iona at The Bay At The Back Of The Ocean. A lone quad bike on the machair after heavy rain."
Image source, Stuart Deans
Image caption, Stuart Deans, of Livingston, took this image. He said: "Twice a day, this female Indian ringneck parakeet visits the garden for tree berries. Both male and female visit on a regular basis to feed."
Image source, Gordon Mulraine
Image caption, Sunrise from Tingwall looking back to Kirkwall in Orkney in a picture from Gordon Mulraine.
Image source, Caroline Loudon
Image caption, Caroline Loudon took this picture at Balgone Estate in East Lothian. Caroline said: "Pumpkin picking at its best, with a double rainbow and many 'pots' of gold to be found."
Image source, Tom Kelly
Image caption, Tom Kelly said of this shot: "This otter stopped just long enough for me to get an ‘ott-umnal’ shot on the Water of Leith in Edinburgh."
Image source, Andy Rimar
Image caption, A photo taken on top of Cruach Tairbeirt near Arrochar by Andy Rimar, with Border collie Arlo taking in the view.
Image source, Derek Macewan
Image caption, Derek Mcewan, from Clydebank, sent in this image of Rogie Falls in the Highlands.
Image source, Jill Franklin
Image caption, Marvel comic and movie fan Jill Franklin, from Newcastle, took a detour from Edinburgh to St Abbs, which was used as the location for New Asgard in Avengers: Endgame. Jill said: "The waves were certainly spectacular enough for a movie."
Image source, Arthur Campbell
Image caption, Boats at Arisaig with Eigg in the background in a picture from Arthur Campbell.
Image source, Brian Mallon
Image caption, "Oor spooky house," said Brian Mallon, from Clarkston, adding: "Ready for the festivities. Happy Halloween."
Image source, David Strang
Image caption, The sun comes out over Scapa Flow, Orkney, in a picture from David Strang.
Image source, Mike Wright
Image caption, Mike Wright was also at Scapa Flow to capture this "bonnie sunset".
Image source, John Rollo
Image caption, John Rollo captioned his image: "A walk with my father-in-law on a clear night in Hoswick, Shetland."
Image source, Lorraine Stefani
Image caption, Lorraine Stefani said of her image: "I caught this picture from Tayport Links Caravan Park of swans flying over just as the sun was rising. The sound of the swans flying over is beautiful."
Image source, Morris Macleod
Image caption, Morris Macleod captured this scene. He said: "Perfect rainbow photographed from my garden in Newmarket near Stornoway. The hill in the far distance is Beinn Mholach."
Image source, Martin Welch
Image caption, Martin Welch said of his picture: "Kilt Rock waterfall when I was steaming my fishing boat home. Plenty of water in it after the rain from the day before."
Image source, Johnny Trippick
Image caption, Johnny Trippick sent in this image. He said: "The Japanese Maple in Castlebank Park, Lanark. All bedecked and emblazoned in its autumn finery."
Image source, Julie Galvin
Image caption, Julie Galvin said of her entry: "A beautiful day out at Ballachulish."
Image source, Ben Salva
Image caption, Ben Salva's photograph was taken at Daibaig beach, Loch Torridon.
Image source, Ruairidh Gilmore
Image caption, Ruairidh Gilmore said of this shot: "Amazing autumnal colours taken on a trip to Benmore Botanical Gardens as part of a family holiday."
Image source, David McLaren
Image caption, David McLaren said: "I was at Loch Ard on Saturday and couldn’t believe just how still the Loch was. There was just a little mist came in which I feel really made the picture."
Image source, Helen Bishop
Image caption, A stormy sky over Glenogil near Forfar in a photo from Helen Bishop.
Image source, Rachel Fraser
Image caption, Rachel Fraser took this image while on a visit to her parents in Nairn. She said: "I took a similar picture in August when the tree first washed up. It’s amazing how much sand has covered the tree since then."
Image source, Craig Rae
Image caption, Craig Rae's daughter Elsie "enjoying the best seat on the boat" on the ferry from Mull to Oban.
Image source, Seonaidh Macinnes
Image caption, Seonaidh Macinnes' picture of a lugworm cast on Culla Bay Beach on Benbecula.
Image source, John Stuart
Image caption, John Stuart took this snap of sunrise from North Kessock on his way to work one morning.
Image source, Ali McMahon
Image caption, Autumn at The Hermitage near Dunkeld. Ali McMahon said: "I’ve been coming here for the last 10 years or so and for the first time I’ve seen the salmon leap up the river."
Image source, Peter Russell
Image caption, Peter Russell said of his image: "A beautiful morning as we left Arran following a break with my wife Jennifer and daughter Eilidh. Caught this snap of the MV Caledonian Isles as she prepared to dock at Brodick. Love the rainbow coming out of the funnel."
Image source, Finlay Mann
Image caption, Finlay Mann said of his image: "Sunset captured on the Big Strand beach, Islay."

