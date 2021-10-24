Health secretary admits 'absolutely' a risk of Covid spike after COP26
Scotland's health secretary says there is "absolutely a risk" of Covid cases rising after the COP26 summit in Glasgow.
Humza Yousaf told the BBC he expects to see a spike in cases after 25,000 delegates descend on the city in a week's time.
He said the Scottish government was not currently considering imposing more restrictions.
But he said the NHS was facing the most challenging winter in its existence.
Speaking on BBC One's The Sunday Show Mr Yousaf said that the Scottish government was doing everything it could to limit transmission of the virus during the 12 days of the summit.
He said: "We have been working with the UK government and the United Nations (UN) to make COP as safe as we possibly can.
"Mitigations like daily testing in the blue zone, very strict isolation protocols in place, face coverings being worn in the blue zone and so on. We will do everything we possibly can to make the event because we recognise the climate emergency itself is the biggest public health emergency and crisis that we face globally."
He said: "There is no public health expert in the world who would say there is no risk in the midst of a global pandemic to have tens of thousand of people descending onto largely one city so there is absolutely a risk of Covid cases rising thereafter but we will do everything we can to mitigate that.
"Of course we would expect there to be positive cases linked to COP but we are also very, very assured by the protocols we have got in place to be able to isolate those cases as best as we possibly can."
Experts, including government adviser Prof Devi Sridhar, have raised concerns over a potential increase in cases associated with so many people being in a relatively small area.
Responding to a tweet from a member of the public last week, Prof Sridhar said: "I could be wrong (and hope I am) but yes. A mass event with major movement of people in and out with an infectious virus will cause an increase in cases.
"While in the case of Covid will put stress on limited health services. Which triggers need for further restrictions."
The health secretary said that the Scottish government was not actively considering bringing back restrictions.
But he did not rule out any measures later in the year. He said restrictions would continue to be reviewed every three weeks but said it would be "foolish" to pretend he knew what was going to happen in two or three months' time.
Mr Yousaf admitted he was concerned about the months ahead.
"We can't get away from the fact that this will be the most challenging winter in the NHS's 73-year existence and this is the case across the entire UK," he said.
'Action, not warm words'
Scottish Labour's deputy leader Jackie Baillie called for more action ahead of the summit and before winter pressures increase.
She said: "The health secretary simply had no answers to the potential impact of COP26 on our NHS.
"We are looking down the barrel at a winter of extreme pressure on our NHS and potentially surging levels of Covid.
"We need action from the health secretary to avoid this, not warm words."
The Scottish Conservatives have previously voiced concerns about how the NHS will cope this winter.
The party's health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said last month that the NHS was currently trying to work through "perpetual winter" - adding: "It's going to get worse in the winter that we've actually got coming up."
Mr Yousaf also strongly denied claims that Scotland's Covid-19 booster vaccine programme was lagging behind.
He said the rollout started as soon as the Joint Committee on Vaccine and Immunisation (JCVI) had authorised the move.
"I completely reject the suggestion the booster programme is failing. We are on track to meet the targets I laid out to parliament previously.
"Groups 1-4, the JCVI priority groups, we are confident of getting vaccinated by mid November. Then groups 5-9 in the months thereafter and absolutely by early next year. Those aged 60-69 can expect letters to be received very soon."