Scotland's papers: NHS in 'crisis' and COP26 Covid risk

Image caption, Scotland's care workers are calling for £15 an hour wage rise to end the "NHS crisis", reports the Daily Record. Unions say a National Care Service will help attract more people to the profession and retain the overworked staff currently in the sector.

Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail says thousands more members of the armed services could be drafted in to stop "collapse" in the NHS this winter. The paper reports that UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says around 4,000 troops are on standby to help.

Image caption, Holyrood's spending power will be boosted by a £700million cash injection in the chancellor's budget, writes The Times. It says the funds are expected to be used to tackle backlogs in the NHS and other areas caused by the impact of the Covid pandemic.

Image caption, The Scottish Daily Telegraph reports that an "NHS crisis'' is creating a two tier healthcare system, with more patients now paying for private hospital care. It says figures have "surged" in Scotland, with 50% more people now opting to pay for treatment.

Image caption, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has said there is "absolutely a risk" of a spike in Covid cases around the COP26 summit, writes The Metro. However, he said the Scottish government was not currently considering imposing more restrictions.

Image caption, Hundreds of people diagnosed with dementia are facing delays for support, writes The Herald. It says the situation is a "postcode lottery" as health boards face staff shortages. The paper also reports on the health secretary's comments on Covid risks at COP26.

Image caption, The Scotsman reports that a group of scholars has accused Glasgow University of undermining academic freedom, after it apologised for the publication of an article it claimed was antisemitic. Noam Chomsky and film director Ken Loach are among 500 people who have signed a petition to say the apology should be withdrawn.

Image caption, More than two million "vulnerable Scots" are at risk of not getting a Covid booster jab before winter, writes the Scottish Daily Mail. It says there have been calls for the Scottish Government to take action to speed up the booster programme.

Image caption, The Scottish Sun says the Queen missed church yesterday as she rested after her "health scare" last week. According to "palace insiders", the 95-year-old monarch wants to be at her best to greet world leaders at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow next week.

Image caption, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says Russia is keen to influence the debate over Scottish independence as part of attempts to "magnify division" in Europe, writes The i newspaper. It says the SNP have dismissed his comments as "scaremongering".

Image caption, The Daily Star front page pictures actor Alec Baldwin hugging the husband of Halyna Hutchins, who was killed last week by a prop gun fired by Baldwin on a film set.

Image caption, The National writes that the UK has "failed to deny" that the number of military personnel in Scotland will be cut. It reports that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says he is still awaiting final proposals from military chiefs.

Image caption, The Courier writes that a woman in Aberdeen believes she was spiked by injection at a nightclub in the city. Police say they are investigating after the claims were posted on social media.

Image caption, A thief has been foiled trying to steal a family's food parcel, reports the Edinburgh Evening News. It says the man was scared off trying to take the package from a doorstep.

Image caption, A former oil worker has been jailed over a £18,000 cocaine stash, reports the Evening Express.

Image caption, Inmates at Glasgow's Barlinnie prison are being given anti-overdose drugs before their release, writes the Glasgow Times.

Image caption, The Evening Express says a lifeboat has been involved in a search for a "very violent man" following an alleged attack.