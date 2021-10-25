Council and rail unions step closer to COP26 strikes
- Published
Unions representing rail and council workers have confirmed plans for strike action during the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow.
Cleaners, refuse and recycling workers are among staff who could take industrial action from 8 November.
ScotRail could also be hit by strikes from 1 November after the RMT's AGM in Leeds rejected the latest pay offer.
The Scottish government previously said it was "perplexed" after talks on the rail dispute broke down.
About 120 world leaders are expected to attend the crucial United Nations summit from 31 October to 12 November.
A joint trade union group, including Unison, Unite and the GMB, is seeking a £2,000 flat rate pay increase or 6%, whichever is greater, from Scotland's local authority umbrella body Cosla.
It has now notified councils that it will call on some school cleaners, caterers and janitors along with waste, recycling and maintenance staff to take "targeted" strike action during the second week of the summit.
Wendy Dunsmore, of Unite, said: "The incredible professionalism and sacrifice by local government workers has not been recognised during the Covid-19 pandemic."
Johanna Baxter, of Unison, said more than half of local government workers earned under £25,000 a year and many were at "breaking point".
Drew Duffy, of the GMB union, added: "It's been over 18 months since any of these key workers had a pay rise and that is a disgrace given the work they have done over the last 18 months."
Cosla has offered an £850 flat rate rise for the lowest paid staff and 2% for those paid less than £40,000 a year.
A spokesman said: "We appreciate everything that local government workers have been doing, and continue to do, to support people and communities during the pandemic and as we begin to recover. We continue with ongoing constructive negotiations."
Earlier, the AGM of the RMT union confirmed plans for strike action by ScotRail staff from 1 to 12 November, almost the entire duration of the summit.
The union described the offer of a 2.5% increase this year, 2,2% in 2022 and a one-off £300 bonus for staff working during the summit as "pitiful".
Two other rail unions, Aslef and the TSSA have already accepted the offer, while Unite has recommended its members vote to accept it.
The Scottish government said it was perplexed after talks with the RMT broke down on Friday, and accused the rail union's leadership of letting down its members through an "unwillingness" to resolve the dispute.
The RMT said it had been given an "arbitrary" deadline to accept the pay offer by Wednesday, but said strikes on both ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper services could still be avoided.
General secretary Mike Lynch said: "Our message to Nicola Sturgeon, Transport Scotland, Abellio and Serco is that there is still time to resolve the pay disputes but it requires some serious movement, the lifting of bogus deadlines and genuine talks."
The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.