Murders and killings in Scotland drop to record low
- Published
The number of murders and culpable homicide cases in Scotland last year was the lowest since comparable records began in 1976.
There were 55 cases and 58 people killed in the year from April 2020 to March 2021. The year before there were 65 cases and 66 victims.
The latest official report said restrictions and lockdowns during the Covid pandemic may have had an impact.
However, it said it could not be sure that was the case.
The number of homicide cases - murders and culpable homicides - has remained relatively stable in recent years.
The 2020-21 figure was the same as some earlier years such as 2017-18.
Over the past 10 years, the number of cases has fallen by 40% from 91 to 55.
The latest official figures show 83% of the victims last year were male. There were also 65 people accused of homicide and 92% were male.
All 55 cases of homicide recorded for 2020-21 were solved.
For each of the past 10 years, the most common method of killing was with a sharp instrument. This includes knives, broken bottles, swords, sharpened screwdrivers and any other pointed or edged weapons.
Last year that accounted for 59% of homicide victims.