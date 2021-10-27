Scotland's papers: Queen pulls out of COP26 and Walter Smith tributes

Scotland's papers: Queen pulls out of COP26 and Walter Smith tributesPublished2 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The i leads on the monarch "regretfully" deciding not to attend Glasgow for COP26 following medical advice. The paper says the Queen's withdrawal is "seen as a big blow for Britain" with world leaders converging on Scotland. It says she will now make a video address rather than host a major reception.Image caption, The Scotsman says it is understood the Queen "very much" wants the summit to be a success - and it is hoped other world leaders will not miss out due to her absence.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express highlights the Queen is "back on duty" but will still miss the summit. The 95-year-old monarch underwent preliminary medical checks in hospital last Wednesday and resumed public engagements on Tuesday by meeting ambassadors via video link.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail says that the Queen "dramatically pulled out" of attending the climate summit following her "secret hospital stay" last week. Palace sources tell the paper that the monarch's decision not to travel to Scotland is a sensible precaution in light of her doctor's advice to rest. Like many other papers, it also includes an image of the late Walter Smith, who died age 73.Image caption, The Glasgow Times dedicates it's whole front page to Mr Smith, who achieved legendary status at Ibrox, with 21 trophies in two spells making him the second most successful Rangers boss ever behind Bill Struth.Image caption, The Daily Record reflects his status as an Ibrox "legend", picturing a number of fans outside the club paying their respects. The paper's first seven pages are devoted to Mr Smith's life and career, during which he notably won the latter seven titles of Rangers' nine-in-a-row run in the 1990s.Image caption, Tributes also dominate the Scottish Sun, including words from former Rangers manager Ally McCoist: "He was the best, by some considerable margin, for me." The paper's "simply the best" headline reflects the Tina Turner number adopted by the club, as well as Mr McCoist's "tearful" tribute.Image caption, The Daily Star of Scotland quotes Rangers chairman Douglas Park, who said: "Walter will be sorely missed by all of us at Rangers. For Rangers supporters, he was much more than just a football manager. Walter was a friend to many, a leader, an ambassador and - most of all - a legend."Image caption, The Times reports that Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to use up to £30bn from the proceeds of economic growth to invest in services and reduce borrowing when he unveils his Budget on Wednesday. It says that the "sharp rebound" from last winter's Covid lockdown has led to the economy growing at a faster than expected rate, giving the chancellor between £20bn and £30bn to spend.Image caption, Mr Sunak will say it is time to start building the "post-Covid" economy - which should be fit for a "new age of optimism", reports the Telegraph. The paper says GDP is expected to grow by 7% this year, according to private sector forecasts - in March the figure was 4%.Image caption, Glasgow's Burrell Collection will receive a £3m funding package as part of the Budget, reports The Herald. The paper says the plan is expected to be announced on Wednesday by the Chancellor and will see the historic collection awarded £1m a year for the next three years.Image caption, NHS Lothian has requested mutual aid from other health boards amid a "perfect storm" caused by staffing and bed pressures and high volumes of patients, reports the Edinburgh Evening News. The paper says the health board's chief executive has asked members of the public to only visit A&E if their condition is "life-threatening".Image caption, The Metro leads with the possibility of rail strikes during COP26 as a deadline for union members to accept a pay offer expires on Wednesday. The paper says the RMT has been accused of "moving the goalposts" by the Scottish government - however RMT Scotland organiser Mick Hogg responded: "The goalposts were never there to be moved in the first place."Image caption, The National leads with comments by former constitution secretary Mike Russell, who accused the BBC of having "pathetically soft" coverage of the UK government.Image caption, The Courier leads with tributes to a 14-year-old girl who died from injuries sustained in a crash on the M8. The girl was travelling in a car near Whitburn, West Lothian when it was involved in a crash with another vehicle, the paper reports.Image caption, A man who drove his partner to hospital was told he did not need an ambulance, despite her having "life-saving" surgery, reports the Press and Journal.Image caption, Police in Tayside are investigating reports of a firework being launched from a car, according to the Evening Telegraph.Image caption, And the Evening Express leads with a court case involving an "overexuberant" Scotland fan who had a "standoff" with police after a neighbour complained about his noisy celebrations. 