Three children 'struck by car' in South Lanarkshire
A major emergency response is under way after a car apparently struck three children in South Lanarkshire.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said 10 crews were dispatched to the scene in Kirkton Street, Carluke, at 15:07.
A spokeswoman told the BBC said the incident was "ongoing". The A73 is currently closed between Glamis Avenue and Clyde Street.
