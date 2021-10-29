Scotland first in world to use new diabetes test
- Published
Some Type 1 diabetes patients could be freed from the need to take insulin after a new test is introduced.
Scotland will become the first country in the world to use the simple C-peptide blood test.
The test finds out how much insulin a patient's body is producing.
A pilot by NHS Lothian allowed people who had been taking insulin for years to stop or reduce the treatment. The test will be available from clinics from 1 November.
The test improves the accuracy of diagnosing Type 1 diabetes. It can distinguish whether a patient has Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes.
'Life-transforming'
C-peptide is made in the body at the same time as insulin. By testing levels of C-peptide, doctors can work out how much insulin a diabetes patient is making themselves.
If C-peptide is present in significant amounts, it might indicate that the person does not have Type 1 diabetes at all.
This is what was discovered during a two-year pilot study led by diabetes and endocrinology consultant Prof Mark Strachan.
Prof Strachan said: "C-peptide helps diabetes specialists make a more accurate diagnosis of the cause of diabetes, and that means we can get people on the most appropriate treatment.
"In some instances, C-peptide testing allowed people to stop very long-standing insulin therapy. This can be life-transforming.
"If anyone has any concerns regarding their diabetes or wishes to know more about the new blood test, they should contact their diabetes clinical team who are best placed to provide specific advice and support based on their individual circumstances."
'Significant positive impact'
There are about 315,000 people living with diabetes in Scotland and the new programme will be offered to people who have been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes for at least three years.
Hospital diabetes centres will perform the tests.
Public Health Minister Maree Todd said that tackling diabetes was a priority for the Scottish government and that she wanted everyone living with diabetes to access safe, effective healthcare, treatment and support.
She said: "Type 1 diabetes is a significant health challenge right across the world.
"I am proud that Scotland will be the first country to introduce this blood test which has the potential to have a significant positive impact on the lives of those people living with diabetes."