COP26: Scotland's young climate change activists in pictures
- Published
Thousands of activists and campaigners have converged on Glasgow this week as the COP26 climate change summit takes place.
Over the past year, Glasgow photographer Andrew Crawley has taken portraits of 26 Scottish environmental activists and has been posting the images, along with some of their views, on his Instagram account @acawleyphoto.
He told BBC Scotland: "I thought to myself 'who are the Scottish Greta Thunbergs?'
"So this was the idea behind my 26 project - finding inspiring, young, Scottish, environmental and climate change activists, who are all trying to make a small difference with this big problem that we all face.
"The people in this project should be an inspiration to us all, as they really are fighting for their future."
Lily Henderson, 16, Fridays for Future school striker
"I shouldn't have to be an activist at 16 , I should be in school yet I'm not," said Lily.
"As young person climate change will affect my future. I am kicking up a fuss so that we can convince the government to take action on climate change and we aren't backing down anytime soon."
Ben Taylor, 26, beach cleaner
Ben is walking around the entire coastline of Scotland cleaning beaches.
"We are suffocating our home, burning our food and poisoning our remaining fresh water, he said.
"Things are not ok. We have the opportunity now to stand together, and stand up to those who are wielding their power with terrifyingly childish abandon, and say enough is enough. We must change, and we must do this together."
Amelie, aged eight, Fridays for Future school striker
She said: "The ice is melting in the North Pole because of greenhouse gases causing the planet to get hotter.
"Sea levels are rising. It is important that the polar bears, and all animals have somewhere to live. This also causes drought in some places in the world. If we don't protect our planet, we won't survive."
Laura Young, 25, aka @lesswastelaura
"Scotland must get its house in order for the world's gaze to be upon us," said Laura who is trying to live an environmentally conscious lifestyle and encourage others to do so.
"Knowing that there is a growing number of individuals, grassroots organisations, businesses and governments who are working towards bringing action for justice is empowering.
"Together we unite and stand for climate justice with our global neighbours who are facing the impacts right now."
Nicholas Major, 27, 2050 Climate Group
Nic said we that in order to reduce carbon emissions "we need to understand the root causes of the issue".
"To do that we need to ask questions of how we want to live our lives, what really matters to us and how we can live healthily and happily.
"These questions need to be asked at global, local and personal levels."
Sarra Wassu, 18, volunteer for the John Muir Trust
Sarra said organisations like The John Muir Trust have been a huge help with raising awareness.
"Now it's up to us to take action and take the next steps in our life to combat climate change. All it takes is for everyone to come together and play their wee part, because together we can make change."
Cammy Adair, aged 15, Fridays for Future school striker
"Urgent climate action is needed now, not soon, not later.
"Our world leaders need to do something, and I sincerely hope they take COP26 as a chance to prove that they do care for the planet and all it's inhabitants."
Lauren Crilly, 27, Remade Network
The Remade Network is a grassroots social enterprise which wants the public to rethink their relationship with their possessions.
"Repair is an important part of reducing our collective impact on the planet.
"It is both a radical and practical solution to consumption and consumerism," said Lauren.
Sofia Koukoura, 29, 2050 Climate Group
"As a scientist, I've naively thought for a long time that climate change is only an environmental issue," said Sofia.
"I'm optimistic that in COP26, people from different backgrounds will imagine and build a fair future that prioritises our collective wellbeing."
Zahra Khan, 28, equalities officer at City of Glasgow College
"COP 26 is a huge opportunity for us in Glasgow to put words into action at home," said Zahra.
"The first move to a sustainable global climate initiative is decolonisation. It's collaboration. It's having difficult conversations about how we got in this mess, accepting accountability and ensuring equality and access to knowledge for all."
Blair Anderson, 23, Scottish Young Greens
"There's no environmental justice without social justice, said Blair.
"In every crisis it's people who are already marginalised and oppressed that bear the brunt.
"Whether it's in Glasgow or the Global South, we need to make sure that our response to the climate crisis works for everyone - people of colour, disabled people, women, queer people and the poor."
Nicolas Garcia, 28, student president, City of Glasgow College
Nicolas said that as a student president he have learned that to work on the climate crisis "we need to unite, work in partnership and help each other".
"We need to speak the truth, people don't like to be lied to, but we need to keep a positive message and give opportunities for people to engage with solutions," he said
"Only by engaging with solutions people will feel empowered to take action and embrace the green transition."
All photographs subject to copyright
The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.