Scotland must reduce prisoner numbers, says watchdog
Scotland must reduce its prison population if it wants to provide modern rehabilitation for offenders, according to a prison watchdog.
Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland (HMIPS) said overcrowding and social isolation intensified during the Covid pandemic.
But it also commended the prison service and Scottish government for "swift action" to respond to the virus.
HMIPS said predicted "catastrophic outcomes" were avoided.
In its annual report, the watchdog said that despite numerous Covid outbreaks the number of virus-related deaths remained low.
It said this "significant achievement by caring prison and health service teams" deserved greater recognition.
But chief inspector Wendy Sinclair-Gieben said "entrenched problems" did not disappear for the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) over the past year.
She said overcrowding, social isolation, ageing prisons, access to purposeful and rehabilitative activity, the backlog in offending behaviour work and access to consistent health remained "highly problematic".
Older prisons identified in the annual report as being "ill-suited" to modern needs included Glasgow's Barlinnie, Castle Huntly near Dundee and also Dumfries, Greenock and Inverness.
'Encourage rehabilitation'
Ms Sinclair-Gieben said Scotland must put fewer people in prison, and alternatives to custodial sentences - currently being explored by the Scottish government - must be introduced sooner.
By the end of March this year, more than 7,300 people were in prison, despite aspirations for a population of 5,000. Some inmates reported problems accessing purposeful rehabilitative activity.
Ms Sinclair-Gieben said: "The SPS' efforts to maintain safety, encourage rehabilitation and reduce recidivism must not be compromised by a prison population again escalating beyond design capacity on the resumption of court activity.
"The choice is stark, either we put fewer people in prison or we recognise that we have to pay for the prison population that we do have.
"A reduced prison population would undoubtedly assist with providing a modern rehabilitative experience for those who do have to be there."
The Scottish Prison Service and Scottish government have been contacted for comment.