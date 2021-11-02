Bridge of Cally: Flood-damaged bridge partially reopens
A road bridge in Perthshire that was badly damaged during heavy flooding has partially reopened.
A large section of wall on the bridge at the Bridge of Cally was washed away on Sunday afternoon.
Police closed the A93, which runs from Perth to Aberdeen, at Bridge of Cally following the incident.
The road has now reopened with three-way traffic lights and barriers in place.
Local councillor Bob Brawn, who also runs the Bridge of Cally shop, said previously that the water levels were the "worst he had seen."